Many residents may not be aware that Fountain Hill borough has a soliciting ordinance that requires most individuals conducting door-to-door sales to first obtain a license. The subject is germaine to a recent post on the social media site Nextdoor, in which a borough resident said she had received an unexpected sales call at her door from a man who she said was paving driveways nearby. The poster said “trust” was an issue during her interaction with the man, who she said tried to give her a business card.

FOUNTAIN HILL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO