WFMZ-TV Online
RPA gets OK for 82-space neighborhood parking lot
READING, Pa. – More off-street parking could become available in the city of Reading. The city zoning hearing board voted Wednesday to approve zoning relief for a request from the Reading Parking Authority to construct an 82-space parking lot at 625 McKnight St. However, it voted to deny a second request for a nine-space lot at 1200 N. 10th St.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilkes-Barre residents question delays in hotel, bridge projects
WILKES-BARRE — After city council approved all agenda items at Thursday’s meeting, members of the public weighed in on delayed bridge and development projects, among other things. Council unanimously authorized Mayor George Brown’s administration to award a $79,000 contract to Brdaric Excavating to demolish three structurally deficient double-block...
Palmer planners withhold recommendation for digital billboard proposed near Rt. 33
The developer behind a mix of proposals at 1492 Van Buren Rd, including 500 apartments, two warehouses and most recently a truck stop, was denied a recommendation Tuesday to build a 51-foot digital billboard facing Route 33. The Palmer Township Planning Board said that although billboard was permitted under the...
New grocer replacing Ahart’s Market steps closer to opening in South Bethlehem
Work currently is underway along Montclair Avenue to bring back a neighborhood grocer for South Bethlehem and neighboring Fountain Hill residents. When Ahart’s Market shuttered in April 2021, it sent folks mainly living near the Five Points intersection to travel about a half mile away to C-Town Market, 220/230 E. Third St. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies the city’s Southside as a “food desert,” meaning it features a large proportion of households with inadequate access to transportation and limited access to stores selling fresh produce and healthy groceries at affordable prices.
WFMZ-TV Online
Farmland for rent: Warren County offers property to till
BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved advertisements to garner farming proposals Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The county is seeking to rent county land to be farmed at two separate locations. One location is known as the Nabozny property, consisting of...
sauconsource.com
In Fountain Hill, License Required to Solicit Door-to-Door Sales
Many residents may not be aware that Fountain Hill borough has a soliciting ordinance that requires most individuals conducting door-to-door sales to first obtain a license. The subject is germaine to a recent post on the social media site Nextdoor, in which a borough resident said she had received an unexpected sales call at her door from a man who she said was paving driveways nearby. The poster said “trust” was an issue during her interaction with the man, who she said tried to give her a business card.
WFMZ-TV Online
Warehouse developer sues Maidencreek Twp. over 'illegal' noise ordinance
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – A new lawsuit filed against Maidencreek Township alleges the township has a nuisance noise ordinance that is preventing the defendant from moving forward with its plan to build a warehouse along part of Route 222. The lawsuit has been filed by developer Maidencreek Associates. 69...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County homeowners could receive grants up to $50K for home repairs
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County Board of Commissioners Chairman Geoff Brace announced Wednesday that the county will apply to the state for a grant being made available through the American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Home Repairs Program. Brace said the county is eligible to receive $2.7 million from the Pennsylvania...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council considers changing parking meter hours
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night amended a bill altering the code governing parking meter hours. The legislation adds one hour to the parking meters' current hours of operation, proposing the time frame of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The original bill proposed in December called for an 8 a.m. start time, but Mayor Sal Panto amended that to 9 a.m.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. DEP investigating cement plant in East Allen, as residents express concerns about cement dust
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a cement plant in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Cement dust in that area is nothing new, but some neighbors say it's really been excessive lately. The DEP is looking into one particular incident over the Christmas...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District
READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
Local Firefighters Lauded for Their Heroism in Massive Buckingham Township Fire
A recent fire in Bucks County had a happy ending when firefighters worked to save the lives for a few four-legged friends stuck in the blaze. Members of the Midway Volunteer Fire Company worked to save the lives of four dogs that were involved in a massive fire in Buckingham Township. While the house was destroyed in the blaze, the lives of four pets were rescued thanks to the quick action of the fire company and those assisting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Historic District Commission advances apartment building
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission on Monday night granted conceptual approval for a proposed six-story apartment building. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St., and is somewhat unique. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building at 527-529 Northampton St., owned by the same company.
WFMZ-TV Online
317 apartments proposed in complex spanning Allentown, Bethlehem
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and would be split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.
lvpnews.com
Riverside Drive rail issue: A ‘public’ crossing on ‘private’ road
A chorus of angry truck horns at the blocked rail crossing along Riverside Drive in Bethlehem blare at the cars blocking the crossing. It’s unlikely, however, that the railroad engineer astride twin 3,000-horse-power diesels can hear their rage, let alone move without a green signal allowing him to clear the intersection.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
