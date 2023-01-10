Read full article on original website
Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.
How Empaths Love Differently
For empaths, love is unlike any other feeling. It’s deep and earnest. If you know an empath, you know they love differently — and damn it is beautiful the way they do. Anyone would be lucky to love and be loved by them. Empaths are the kind of...
CNY Inspirations: An oasis of peace
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Breathing mindfully, being aware of our breath, we feel vibrant and fully alive. We breathe in with ease and we breathe out with ease. When you are lost in thought, disturbed by strong emotions, or feel restless and scattered, you can breathe deeply and breathe fully. This is the natural, unmodified breath—an inexpressible oasis of comfort and rest.
