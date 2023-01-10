ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

BabyDoge Now Accepted in Physical Stores via This Feature: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Operations Temporarily Suspended on Major Korean Exchange: Details

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Prints 22% Weekly Growth, Top Reason Powering Its Growth

u.today

SHIB Records New Listing on This Major Crypto Exchange: Details

Madison Cates

Making Money from Home with Amazon Affiliates

With Amazon affiliates, if you click my links, I may earn a small commission at no cost to you. Did you know that you can make money with Amazon from home using Amazon affiliates? By understanding the basics of this program, you can earn an income while still taking care of your family.
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Touched $19,000

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reached the $19,000 level earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. The flagship coin has managed to add another 5% over the last 24 hours. It is believed that the risk-on sentiment of other markets fueled the most recent cryptocurrency rally. Jake Gordon of Bespoke Investment Group...
Android Headlines

How to use VPN like a pro on Android

Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
Android Police

Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
u.today

Shiba Inu Sustains Surprising Trend in Holder Base, Here's Why It's Significant

ZDNet

An extension to the Android SDK brings updated features for older devices

Android users with older phones typically can't enjoy new Android updates because their devices aren't up to date. Google aims to change this problem with the extension of the Android SDK. Innovation. The extension provides developers with a toolkit to integrate features from Android's updated operating system into older devices...
u.today

New XRP Trading Pair Listed on Bitrue Exchange: Details

u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) May Run up to $25,000-$30,000 Within 15 Weeks: Ben Armstrong

u.today

One of Europe’s Biggest Ever Crypto Events, Block 3000: Blockchain Battle Goes Live

Tickets for the flagship crypto event are now available. Speakers include Javier Garcia, Country Leader for Spain and Portugal at Binance, Laurent Perello, Blockchain Advisor at Tron, Austin Federa, Head of Communications at Solana, Vilma Mattila, founder of 5ire, Mary Camacho, CEO Holochain & Holo, Cyrus Fazel, Founder & CEO of SwissBorg and many, many more.
u.today

XRP Can't Be Confiscated by Government, Says Ex-Ripple Director, Here Are 3 Reasons Why

Ripple's former director of developer relations, Mat Hamilton, once again addressed the XRP community, clarifying rumors of a possible government buyback of the token from the market. Like last time, he stated that such a course of action would not be possible, the main reason being that the value of digital assets is ascribed by their users.
u.today

Ripple Unveils Crypto Utility Focus for 2023, XRP Price in Green: Details

u.today

Venom Foundation Announces $1 Billion Venture Fund to Support Web3 Projects

The team of the first-ever Layer 1 blockchain regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulator partners with a local digital assets manager to establish a new Web3 foundation and strengthen the position of Abu Dhabi as a major fintech hub. $1 billion Venom Ventures Fund goes live in...
u.today

Solana Co-founder Points Out What Challenges Altcoin Will Face in 2023

u.today

AGIX up 150% in January as Cardano-based AI Project Unveils ADA Plans

