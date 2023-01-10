Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Man injured after Lexington parking lot shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured Wednesday night after a shooting in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said at around 8 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot near the 500 block of Angliana Avenue to reports of shots being fired. No victim was located, but police said later a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
WKYT 27
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
fox56news.com
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
WTVQ
Injury crash in Danville caused by Lexington man driving under influence, police say
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A three-vehicle injury crash in Danville on Tuesday night was caused by a Lexington man who was driving under the influence, police say. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, police responded to a three-vehicle intersection crash on Hustonville Road/Danville Bypass. Jerod...
fox56news.com
Frankfort 15-year-old boy reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Frankfort Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old. Cameron Lee was last seen on Monday on Wallace Avenue. He was last seen wearing a white polo, brown joggers, red tennis shoes, and a black ski mask. Anyone with any information about Lee’s...
Laurel County police chase ends in 2 arrests, 1 on the run
One man is on the run and two people were arrested after a police chase in Laurel County.
WKYT 27
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
wymt.com
Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Deputies began searching...
k105.com
Worker killed in industrial accident in Scott Co.
A worker has been killed in an industrial accident in Scott County. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton told WKYT.com that the accident occurred Monday morning at approximately 2:00 at YS Precision, a metal stamping company. Perishing in the accident was 52-year-old Bruno Nava, of Frankfort. Sutton did not release details...
Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment now in custody
In November 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office began searching for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. Kelly was wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault. Kelly has been found and is now in custody.
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County deputies need help finding owner of valuable model trains
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of some valuable model trains. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office said they received a theft report regarding someone who was missing their set of model trains. When word traveled around the county, another individual stepped forward and stated they had just bought a set and thought it could have been the one that was missing.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
fox56news.com
Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
fox56news.com
Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
WKYT 27
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
Comments / 0