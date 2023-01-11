Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
Related
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan could make history in special election to fill the late Rep. Donald McEachin's seat
Virginia Democrats will choose a nominee on Tuesday for the special election to fill the term of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, who died in November just weeks after winning reelection.
A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'
Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.
Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
All eyes are turning to a handful of Senate Democrats in key battleground states to see whether they’ll decide to run again in 2024 after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced her retirement this week. Stabenow’s decision could be the first in a wave of potential retirements that would create GOP pickup opportunities in a tough…
Kari Lake Celebrates Georgia Judge Ordering New Election
It is unclear why Lake called attention to the ruling, which orders a new election for a race decided by seven votes out of roughly 700 ballots cast.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
HuffPost
Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority
In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
"I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker kept millions raised during election race
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Hasn't Announced His 2024 Plans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has bolstered his position as a strong contender for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024. He's become a rising star among the conservative ranks. Many believe DeSantis embodies everything good about Trump, minus the baggage, outrage, and public fiascos.
Republican Booed After Accusing Democrats of Drinking During Speaker Vote
Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack made the remarks as she urged for the deadlocked GOP to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
Republicans cheer as House passes income tax cut to 4%. Democrats say it ‘harms Kentucky.’
“To those that just joined this House, how special is it that your first vote is one to lower taxes for your fellow citizens,” Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, said.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
Essence
If I Become Virginia's First Black Congresswoman, I Won’t Just Shatter A Glass Ceiling– I’ll Fight For Progress
State Senator Jennifer McClellan, Virginia’s Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District, shares how she’ll continue to move the state forward if she wins the February 21 special election. Lois McClellan grew up in the segregated South in a family of domestic workers and laborers during the Great...
