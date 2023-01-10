Read full article on original website
Power Logistics names European director
UK-based power rental specialist Power Logistics, which provides site electrics, stage power and project management and lighting for live events, has appointed Patrick Elissen as its new European director, as part of a major expansion into the European market. Described as an “experienced international sales and marketing professional”, Elissen will...
SA Magazine - January - February 2023
The clock is ticking… Construction workers in New York City – have you fulfilled your required Site Safety Training (SST)? Get your SST card online now. Early Bird discount expires at month’s end for SAIA’s Committee Week 2023. Scaffolding professionals will meet in Phoenix get council...
Kiloutou presents supplier environmental award
Kiloutou has presented its Environmental Trophy for Equipment Manufacturers award to Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE). Volvo CE was recognised for its construction equipment and commercial vehicles (Volvo Trucks), as well as its commitment to a business model that combines sustainability and performance. Kiloutou also highlighted the proactive climate strategy...
JLG booms get bi-energy update
JLG Industries has updated two of its compact crawler lift models with Bi-energy technology, making the elevating work platforms more environmentally friendly. The company’s X770AJ and X1000AJ boom lifts now feature both a Kubota D902 diesel engine and a lithium-ion battery pack, that offers low-noise operation and reduced exhaust emissions. The dual power system enables MEWP operators to use the machines both indoors and outdoors.
United Rentals named ‘Top 100 Best Places to Work’
United Rentals has been named as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 as part of the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award. The rental firm, which placed 81st out of the top 100 companies in the US, were chosen based on anonymous feedback of employees between October 2021 and October 2022, with participants asked to complete a review of the work environment and employer.
