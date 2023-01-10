ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

Local roundup: Chavis’ triple-double leads Lady Rams to win

By Staff report
The Robesonian
2 days ago
 2 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE — Purnell Swett senior guard Kylie Chavis recorded a triple-double as the Lady Rams girls basketball team earned an 81-32 win over Seventy-First in a road United-8 Conference contest.

Chavis scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Purnell Swett (13-1, 5-0 United-8). Natalie Evington, in her first game since signing to UNC Pembroke, scored 25 points with four steals and Nyla Mitchell had 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and seven steals for the Lady Rams.

Seventy-First is 3-9 overall and 1-4 in the United-8.

The Lady Rams host Douglas Byrd on Friday.

Falcons throttle Rams boys

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team suffered a 75-23 setback in Tuesday’s game at Seventy-First.

Seventy-First (12-1, 5-0 United-8) took an 18-8 lead after the first quarter, and outscored Purnell Swett (5-9, 3-2 United-8) 27-6 in the second quarter to take a 45-14 lead. The Falcons led 65-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Jared Davis led Seventy-First with 22 points and Mylon Campbell and Deandre Nance each scored nine. Connor Harris scored six points to lead Purnell Swett.

Pirates sweep Douglas Byrd

The Lumberton girls basketball team earned a 62-31 road win at United-8 foe Douglas Byrd Tuesday.

Charley Whitley scored 13 points to lead Lumberton (4-8, 2-3 United-8), Carly Hammonds had 12 , La’Kayia Hunt scored 11, Aydan Bullard netted 10 and Gabby Locklear added eight.

Douglas Byrd is 1-14 overall and 0-6 in the United-8.

In the boys game, Lumberton earned a 57-24 win. The Pirates improved to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in league play; Douglas Byrd is 0-13 and 0-5.

Lumberton plays Friday at Seventy-First; the boys game is for first place in the United-8.

Red Springs boys run past Clinton

The Red Springs boys basketball team showed its offensive prowess Tuesday in a 94-55 win over Clinton in Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

Red Springs (11-3, 3-0 Southeastern) took a 24-11 lead after the first quarter and led 47-29 at halftime. The Red Devils outscored Clinton (3-10, 0-4 Southeastern) 30-13 in the third quarter to take a 77-42 lead.

Jaylen Sturdivant scored 30 points for Red Springs, Kaedon Porter had 16 points, Makhi Arthur added 15 and Kohnner Oxendine scored 13.

Lady Red Devils pull away to beat Dark Horses

The Red Springs girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 38-27 victory Tuesday at Clinton, earning the team’s first conference win.

Red Springs (7-7, 1-2 Southeastern) led 7-6 after the first quarter and took an 18-11 halftime lead over Clinton (7-6, 0-4 Southeastern). The Red Devils led 23-17 at the end of the third before outscoring the Dark Horses 15-10 in the fourth.

Monica Washington scored 10 points to lead Red Springs and Elora Oxendine and Sydney Bell each netted nine.

The Red Devils host West Bladen Friday.

In other local basketball action Tuesday, Fairmont swept West Bladen. The Golden Tornadoes boys won 47-44 and the girls beat the Knights 84-45.

