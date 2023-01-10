JLG Industries has updated two of its compact crawler lift models with Bi-energy technology, making the elevating work platforms more environmentally friendly. The company’s X770AJ and X1000AJ boom lifts now feature both a Kubota D902 diesel engine and a lithium-ion battery pack, that offers low-noise operation and reduced exhaust emissions. The dual power system enables MEWP operators to use the machines both indoors and outdoors.

2 DAYS AGO