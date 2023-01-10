ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kiloutou presents supplier environmental award

Kiloutou has presented its Environmental Trophy for Equipment Manufacturers award to Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE). Volvo CE was recognised for its construction equipment and commercial vehicles (Volvo Trucks), as well as its commitment to a business model that combines sustainability and performance. Kiloutou also highlighted the proactive climate strategy...
JLG booms get bi-energy update

JLG Industries has updated two of its compact crawler lift models with Bi-energy technology, making the elevating work platforms more environmentally friendly. The company’s X770AJ and X1000AJ boom lifts now feature both a Kubota D902 diesel engine and a lithium-ion battery pack, that offers low-noise operation and reduced exhaust emissions. The dual power system enables MEWP operators to use the machines both indoors and outdoors.

