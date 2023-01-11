ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Cardinal George Pell, whose abuse conviction was overturned, dies at 81

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sfgmz_0kAXQmA400

ROME — Cardinal George Pell who later had convictions against him overturned, has died in Rome at the age of 81.

Pell reportedly had heart complications that proved to be fatal following his hip surgery, Archbishop Peter Comensoli said, according to the Associated Press. Comensoli was Pell’s successor as the archbishop in Melbourne, Australia.

The Vatican is reportedly working on getting a service set up for Pell before his body is returned to Australia, the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, according to the AP. He is expected to be buried in Sydney.

Pell was the third-ranked official in the Vatican once Pope Francis had him help reform the Vatican’s finances. According to the AP, He spent three years as Secretariat for the Economy before returning to Australia in 2017.

Pell went back to Australia for legal reasons - he was trying to clear his name of child sex charges against him from his time as an archbishop, according to the AP.

Those charges dated back to the 1990s, according to The New York Times.

Pell was convicted in Dec. 2018 of five counts of child sexual abuse of two choir boys in 1996. Two years later, Australia’s highest court reportedly overturned the conviction saying there was a chance he was not guilty, according to The Times.

Pell served over a year in solitary confinement before his convictions were overturned, according to the AP.

Pell kept a diary during his time in prison filled with prayers, Scripture reading, and conversations he had reportedly had, according to the AP.

Pell along with his supporters believed that he was “scapegoated” for the crimes of the Australian Catholic Church’s failed response to clergy sexual abuse, according to the AP.

After Pell’s conviction was acquitted, he continued to face a tarnished reputation, the AP said.

Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse found that he was reportedly aware of clergy molesting children in the 1970s and didn’t do anything to stop it, according to the AP. Pell said he was shocked by their findings.

Once out of prison, Pell returned to Rome where he remained until his death, said the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Vatican holds funeral for cardinal who decried Francis' rule

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Australian cardinal who decried the papacy of Pope Francis as a “catastrophe” was given a funeral Saturday in St. Peter's Basilica, with the pontiff imparting a final blessing for the once high-ranking Vatican prelate. Cardinal George Pell, 81, died on...
WGAU

Greek police finalize security plan for ex-king's funeral

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greek media said Saturday that 1,000 police will be deployed for the funeral service and burial of former King Constantine. Police wouldn't confirm the reports, but announced that a figure was finalized at a meeting of top security officials on Saturday. Police said...
WGAU

Swedish govt moves to get rid of permits needed for dancing

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Sweden's center-right coalition government wants to cut red tape when it comes to dancing by abolishing a decade-old requirement for restaurants, nightclubs and other venues to obtain permits before they let patrons shimmy and sway. The proposal made Thursday means that venues no longer...
WGAU

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president. Robert Hur, a onetime...
WILMINGTON, DE
WGAU

NSA director pushes Congress to renew surveillance powers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A top U.S. intelligence official on Thursday urged Congress to renew sweeping powers granted to American spy agencies to surveil and examine communications, saying they were critical to stopping terrorism, cyberattacks and other threats. The remarks by Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for 6 decades dies at 98

HONG KONG — (AP) — Ray Cordeiro, who interviewed music acts including the Beatles during a six-decade career on Hong Kong radio that earned him the title of the world's longest-working disc jockey, has died, his former employer announced. He was 98. Cordeiro died Friday, according to Radio...
WGAU

How defending gas stoves became a conservative culture war

First there were and . Then . And, of course, the "" whose diversity offended Fox News' Tucker Carlson. Now gas stoves have emerged as the latest flashpoint in the culture wars. This week, Republicans flooded the Internet with messages and memes mocking a movement by some officials to halt...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGAU

Ukraine: Russian attack destroys apartment building in Dnipro; at least 12 killed

A Russian attack battered a nine-story apartment building in the central Ukraine city of Dnipro on Saturday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 64, local officials said. The building was hit during the second of two strikes by Russian missiles targeting infrastructure across the nation, The New York Times reported.
WGAU

Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
WGAU

Lithuania gas explosion blamed on technical malfunction

VALAKELIAI, Lithuania — (AP) — A powerful gas pipeline explosion that prompted the evacuation of a village in northern Lithuania was most likely caused by a technical malfunction, the head of the country's natural gas transmission system said Saturday. The blast Friday evening sent flames 50 meters (about...
WGAU

Who is Robert Hur, special counsel in Biden documents case?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney for Maryland nominated by then-President Donald Trump, will serve as special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware and at an office in Washington. Attorney General Merrick...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

More classified documents found at Biden's home by lawyers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lawyers for President Joe Biden classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday. White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
112K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy