Baton Rouge, LA

batonrougenews.net

No. 4 Alabama confident ahead of clash with LSU

No. 4 Alabama has its sights set on winning the SEC championship, while LSU is just trying to find its way under first-year head coach Matt McMahon as it faces the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama (14-2, 4-0 SEC) faced its biggest conference test to date...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

