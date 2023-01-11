Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
The 5 Best Trades For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now
Los Angeles Lakers have to make an important decision before the February trade deadline. Do they want to save their picks for future plans or take a risk and trade them for a star who can help LeBron James and Anthony Davis?
Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil
Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
NBA player ejected for smacking a massage gun onto the court after an argument with his own coach
The Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon was in an argument with coach Erik Spoelstra and then whacked a massage gun that ended up on the court during the game.
BREAKING: Former Miami Heat Player Will Reportedly Work Out For Los Angeles Lakers
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, former Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
NBA Champion Out For Season After Surgery
Last season, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship. It was the fourth NBA Championship for the Golden State Warriors since 2015, the most for any team during that time. However, for one player it was his first championship.
Jae Crowder Listed as Potential Trade Target for Six Teams
There are certainly many suitors for Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder as the trade deadline approaches
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
Before Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets waived Alondes Williams.
Kerr hoping Dubs' loss to Suns provides much-needed 'jolt'
The Warriors began their eight-game homestand winning five in a row. However, Golden State concluded the homestand having lost three straight after their 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center. While there might be unrest within Dub Nation, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sees the loss...
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Lakers News: Three-Time Los Angeles Champ Wishing For Long-Rumored Trade
Will LA front office listen?
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
