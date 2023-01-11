FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State football head coach Jeff Tedford announced the addition of Brian Armstrong to the Bulldog coaching staff on Thursday. Armstrong is joining Fresno State's coaching staff as its offensive line coach, coming to the Valley from Montana State where he assumed the same role. He was at Montana State for seven seasons, 2016-22. Armstrong spent four seasons at Montana State as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He held previous roles as tight ends coach and offensive coordinator for the Bobcats. Most recently, Montana State finished the 2022 season with a 12-2 record, and its third-straight FCS semifinals appearance. The Bobcat offense was No. 2 in the FCS and led the Big Sky in rushing offense, averaging 311.9 rushing yards per game in 2022. The Bobcats were No. 3 in the FCS in scoring offense (42.9 pts per game) and No. 4 in total offense (495.1 yds per game).

FRESNO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO