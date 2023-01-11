Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
Brian Armstrong brought on to coach offensive line
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State football head coach Jeff Tedford announced the addition of Brian Armstrong to the Bulldog coaching staff on Thursday. Armstrong is joining Fresno State's coaching staff as its offensive line coach, coming to the Valley from Montana State where he assumed the same role. He was at Montana State for seven seasons, 2016-22. Armstrong spent four seasons at Montana State as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He held previous roles as tight ends coach and offensive coordinator for the Bobcats. Most recently, Montana State finished the 2022 season with a 12-2 record, and its third-straight FCS semifinals appearance. The Bobcat offense was No. 2 in the FCS and led the Big Sky in rushing offense, averaging 311.9 rushing yards per game in 2022. The Bobcats were No. 3 in the FCS in scoring offense (42.9 pts per game) and No. 4 in total offense (495.1 yds per game).
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs outlasted by Aztecs in defensive battle
FRESNO, Calif. – Struggling to find its shooting for the second time in the last week, Fresno State was dealt a six-point defeat by San Diego State at the Save Mart Center on Wednesday night. In a battle of the conference's top two defenses, neither crossed the 50-point barrier with the game ending 49-43. The Bulldogs shot just 31.8 percent from the field but it teetered just below the 30 for the first half hour while the Aztecs percentage hovered near 40 percent until the 'Dogs put the clamps on them in the fourth quarter (16.7%).
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs selected second in GCC preseason poll
LOS ANGELES – Coming off back-to-back Golden Coast Conference regular season and tournament championships, the Fresno State water polo team was selected second in the 2023 preseason GCC coaches' poll, voted on by the league's eight head coaches. The 'Dogs earned a pair of first place votes and 41 total points in the poll.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs return to Spokane
Date: Jan. 13-14 Location: Spokane, Wash. (The Podium) Cougar Classic: Kaja Bins, Jordan Bryant, Nakyia Buckner, Amelia DiPaola, Miana Giovannini, Emma Harper, Janae Heffernan, Madison Hutton, Cierra Jackson, Morgan Johnson, Maria Lawson, Queen Okoh, Rachela Pace, Kaitlynn Perez, Ceonna Pipion, Daveion Robinson, Chloe Sharp, Antoinette Stubbfield, Jodeci Weems, Trinity Williams.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs and Aztecs set for midweek clash in Fresno
Game 18: Fresno State (8-9, 1-3 MW) vs. San Diego State (12-4, 2-1 MW) Jan. 11, 2022 • 6 p.m. PT • Fresno, Calif. • Save Mart Center. TV/ONLINE: Mountain West Network (PxP: Matt Norville / Sideline: Taylor Martinez) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (PxP: Matt Norville /...
gobulldogs.com
The story of 2022: From 1-4 to 10-4, and to No. 24
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State football team appeared at No. 24 in the final college football rankings released by the Associated Press following the National Championship Game on Monday evening, capping another historic season in Bulldog football history. Fresno State has appeared in the final AP Top 25 for...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs return to pool at Pepperdine & CSUB, divers to UCLA
Jan. 12, 2023 • 3 P.M. PT • Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool • Malibu, Calif. Live: • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Jan. 13, 2023 • 1 P.M. PT • John S. Hillman Memorial Aquatic Center • Bakersfield, Calif. Live: • Live Updates...
