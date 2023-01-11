Baton Rouge, LA – Baton Rouge STEM (BRSTEM) announced this morning the scheduling of its aeronautical engineering workshop for youth in the City of Baker and surrounding communities. BRSTEM established a partnership with the City of Baker earlier this past year to hold a number of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) workshops at the city’s Workforce Development Center. BRSTEM, launched in August 2019, is working in partnership with the City of Baker and Mayor Darnell Waites to utilize the City of Baker Workforce Development Center as a hub for STEM programming for the town north of Baton Rouge.

BAKER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO