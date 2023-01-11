ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Aeronautical Engineering Workshop Scheduled for City of Baker

Baton Rouge, LA – Baton Rouge STEM (BRSTEM) announced this morning the scheduling of its aeronautical engineering workshop for youth in the City of Baker and surrounding communities. BRSTEM established a partnership with the City of Baker earlier this past year to hold a number of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) workshops at the city’s Workforce Development Center. BRSTEM, launched in August 2019, is working in partnership with the City of Baker and Mayor Darnell Waites to utilize the City of Baker Workforce Development Center as a hub for STEM programming for the town north of Baton Rouge.
BAKER, LA
EBR leaders give update on ongoing drainage efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. — Leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish updated the public on Sunday, Jan 8, about ongoing drainage efforts. According to a spokesman with the EBR Mayor-President’s Office, approximately 3,700 tons of debris have been removed from the Claycut Bayou and Ward Creek areas. Overall, about 22 million pounds of debris have been removed from more than 80 miles of drains and pipes in East Baton Rouge Parish.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

