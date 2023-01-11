Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
225batonrouge.com
‘Tat’s a good deal:’ Local tattoo shop offers specials for Friday the 13th trend
Friday the 13th is anything but an unlucky calendar date at Leviathan Studios. On this special day at the Sherwood Forest Boulevard tattoo shop, artists get ready to celebrate with exclusive designs and discounted prices. It’s a longtime unofficial tattoo holiday not just around the country, but in Baton Rouge, too.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little Village
Lunch Specials at both locations of the The Little Village Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. A tradition in good times and good food, The Little Village has been providing Classic Italian fare to generations of Baton Rouge residents. Serving Italian specialties, prime steaks, and exquisite Louisiana seafood, the restaurant combines South Louisiana warmth with Old World charm for an intimate dining experience.
Zip lining, trampoline park at new Gonzales entertainment complex
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — After seeing success in Denham Springs and Harvey, the owners of a family-friendly entertainment complex company celebrated the opening of a Gonzales location Wednesday. Airborne X Adventure Park opened its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17, and has since entertained 6,000 people, the company said. Airborne X launched the official grand opening […]
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
brproud.com
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Red Cross will install free smoke alarms in the Gardere neighborhood in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21. Installations are part of the “Sound The Alarm” campaign to educate families about home fire safety. Baton Rouge is one of 50 cities the Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in at-risk neighborhoods.
theadvocate.com
Despite all titles held, Jay Dardenne's favorites have been 'Dad,' 'Coach,': BR Classic Lunch
Jay Dardenne didn't hesitate when picking his Baton Rouge Classic Lunch spot, which made a lot of sense once we met at Zeeland Street. "I grew up in this neighborhood on Lydia," he said. "It is fundamentally the same neighborhood I grew up in. I used to ride my bike to school."
225batonrouge.com
First Look: Cou-yon’s BBQ founders’ new fast casual seafood spot opens today in Mid City
Cork’s Fish & Shrimp, a new fast casual fried seafood concept created by the team behind Cou-yon’s BBQ, opens today in Mid City. It’s located in the spot formerly occupied by Captain D’s on Government Street. Unlike the national chain, however, Louisiana-born Cork’s is chock-full of Bayou State flair, says founder Paul Mladenka, serving combination plates of Cajun fried fish and shrimp, fish or shrimp po-boys, housemade crawfish etouffee, beignet bites and more.
theadvocate.com
'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures
Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
theadvocate.com
Stopped for a busted light? Instead of a ticket, Baton Rouge might give you help fixing it.
When Baton Rouge police officers or sheriff's deputies pull someone over for driving with burned-out taillights, broken turn signals or other light bulb malfunctions, they may soon give out vouchers to help fix the problem instead of a citation. City leaders announced Thursday it is joining the "Lights On!" program...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police can give people a $250 voucher to fix car lights instead of ticket
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge area will be the first in the state to start a new program that parish officials hope will bridge the gap between community members and law enforcement. We all know the hassle of a broken tail light or a burned-out turn...
brweeklypress.com
BREC asks public to vote on Scotlandville Greenway Trail names
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is seeking the greater EBR community’s help in naming sections of the Scotlandville Greenway located in north Baton Rouge. BREC’s Greenway and Trails, a division of Planning and Engineering, has divided the...
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
theadvocate.com
A fix for notorious traffic jams? Road widening for plants, high school roundabout in works.
A major project to expand a highway used by thousands of plant workers and construction of a roundabout to handle traffic caused by a huge new school are both set to begin soon, potentially addressing notorious traffic jams in Ascension and St. James parishes. A long-sought, $50.18 million project to...
brweeklypress.com
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event
Baton Rouge, La. — The Southern University Law Center has partnered with other groups to host an expungement intake event on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event is for East Baton Rouge Parish residents and is set to take place at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E Washington St. in Baton Rouge. Residents can receive assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Where can I donate clothes in Baton Rouge? These places help the community.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The beginning of the new year is an exciting time for some to hit redo. Losing weight, hitting the gym or giving yourself a style makeover can lead to clothes piling up in boxes or trash bags and sitting in the trunk for months. So, where are some places you […]
wbrz.com
Recent violent pit bull incidents cause concern for West Feliciana Parish President
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Pit bills have long been dogged in society for being violent—an opinion that is highly contested by some pet lovers. Just ask long-time pit bull owner Flo Garig. "They're the best dogs. I've had them my whole entire life. I raised my child with them....
theadvocate.com
One lane of I-10 in Baton Rouge to close next week for multiple nights
One lane on a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Jan. 16-18 as part of preliminary work on the widening of the interstate, officials said Wednesdsay morning. The far right lane for eastbound traffic between Dalrymple Drive and...
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
Fire destroys home in West Baton Rouge Parish
ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Crews were called out to a fire in West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened on Pecan Grove Road in Erwinville. The fire destroyed the home. No injuries were reported.
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
Comments / 0