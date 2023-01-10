ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Clemson coach’s firing

The Clemson Tigers offense was maligned and beleaguered this season, and the program made an adjustment on Thursday. That adjustment occurred when Clemson fired its offensive coordinator, Brandon Streeter. Streeter, a member of the Tigers’ staff since 2015, was relieved of his duties after a disappointing season. Larry Williams of...
CLEMSON, SC
ng-sportingnews.com

College football fan blasts CFP committee for 'screwing' fans with Georgia vs. TCU blowout in rant: 'This. Is. Garbage.'

TCU is who we thought they were, according to one very mad college football fan. TCU's magical Cinderfella run wasn't just stopped, it was blown up with a rocket launcher by now back-to-back national champion Georgia on Monday night. While TCU was a fun story, it ended in an un-fun way, with the Bulldogs steamrolling Sonny Dykes' squad 65-7.
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news

The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Can Be the Next Georgia, Nick Saban and Dino Babers Had Strange Rankings for OSU and Kevin Wilson is Off to Tulsa

Ahhhhhhh. This. Is. The Skull Session. Wherever you may be and however you may be reading, welcome in. Check out this cool video. THE NEXT GEORGIA. After Kirby Smart and Georgia won their second consecutive national championship on Monday, becoming only the second program since the turn of the century to do that (Alabama in 2011 and 2012), the question surrounding college football has been this: Which team will be the "next Georgia"?
COLUMBUS, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated

So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Big Ten commissioner candidates: Gene Smith, Jim Phillips among top options to replace Kevin Warren

Kevin Warren's departure from Big Ten commissioner to president/CEO of the Chicago Bears comes at a critical juncture -- not just for the Big Ten, but college athletics as a whole. Last year, the Big Ten announced it was adding USC and UCLA as full members beginning in 2024, signaling the latest seismic realignment move as power conferences bid for the highest media rights dollar and long-term security. College athletics is also undergoing a significant change with mass player transfers through the portal and several name, image and likeness (NIL) dollars starting to resemble pro contracts.

