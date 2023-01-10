Ahhhhhhh. This. Is. The Skull Session. Wherever you may be and however you may be reading, welcome in. Check out this cool video. THE NEXT GEORGIA. After Kirby Smart and Georgia won their second consecutive national championship on Monday, becoming only the second program since the turn of the century to do that (Alabama in 2011 and 2012), the question surrounding college football has been this: Which team will be the "next Georgia"?

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO