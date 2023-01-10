Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: When will the Wolverines win another national championship?
For the past 4 seasons, the SEC has reigned supreme in college football, watching one of its flagship programs claim a national championship. Georgia has won back-to-back national titles via the College Football Playoff. The SEC has produced the outright national champ a staggering 13 times in the past 17 seasons.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Clemson coach’s firing
The Clemson Tigers offense was maligned and beleaguered this season, and the program made an adjustment on Thursday. That adjustment occurred when Clemson fired its offensive coordinator, Brandon Streeter. Streeter, a member of the Tigers’ staff since 2015, was relieved of his duties after a disappointing season. Larry Williams of...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football fan blasts CFP committee for 'screwing' fans with Georgia vs. TCU blowout in rant: 'This. Is. Garbage.'
TCU is who we thought they were, according to one very mad college football fan. TCU's magical Cinderfella run wasn't just stopped, it was blown up with a rocket launcher by now back-to-back national champion Georgia on Monday night. While TCU was a fun story, it ended in an un-fun way, with the Bulldogs steamrolling Sonny Dykes' squad 65-7.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
thecomeback.com
CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news
The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
Who Ohio State football offered within the last 24 hours
The Ohio State football recruiting machine has been burning a bit more gas over the last 24 hours. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff have been extremely busy, as they have sent out a plethora of offers across the country. The focus was mainly on the defensive...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 playoffs
The NFL's regular season has come to a close, and there are now just 13 games left before the NFL will crown a Super Bowl 57 champion. As such, all of the NFL's remaining games will be important. Fans won't want to miss a single one of them and will be tuned into the 2023 NFL playoff schedule as a result.
CFBHQ Top 10: Early College Football Rankings for 2023
Predicting the future is always a gamble, especially in college football, and especially in modern college football with all the changes that have come to the game and directly impact how schools create their rosters. The recruiting landscape has been forever changed with the advent of the new NIL ...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Can Be the Next Georgia, Nick Saban and Dino Babers Had Strange Rankings for OSU and Kevin Wilson is Off to Tulsa
Ahhhhhhh. This. Is. The Skull Session. Wherever you may be and however you may be reading, welcome in. Check out this cool video. THE NEXT GEORGIA. After Kirby Smart and Georgia won their second consecutive national championship on Monday, becoming only the second program since the turn of the century to do that (Alabama in 2011 and 2012), the question surrounding college football has been this: Which team will be the "next Georgia"?
ng-sportingnews.com
Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated
So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
CBS Sports
Big Ten commissioner candidates: Gene Smith, Jim Phillips among top options to replace Kevin Warren
Kevin Warren's departure from Big Ten commissioner to president/CEO of the Chicago Bears comes at a critical juncture -- not just for the Big Ten, but college athletics as a whole. Last year, the Big Ten announced it was adding USC and UCLA as full members beginning in 2024, signaling the latest seismic realignment move as power conferences bid for the highest media rights dollar and long-term security. College athletics is also undergoing a significant change with mass player transfers through the portal and several name, image and likeness (NIL) dollars starting to resemble pro contracts.
Comments / 0