College Football National Championship odds 2024: Early favorites, sleepers, long shots to win the national title

Composite college football early top 25 rankings for 2023: Georgia at No. 1, Michigan at No. 2
Georgia is No. 1 and will head into the 2023 college football season in the top spot in most preseason Way-Too-Early Top 25 lists. We looked across 10 leading publications to prove it. The Bulldogs were No. 1 across all 10 sites, but the surprises started at No. 2. Michigan is the consensus No. 2 ahead of Alabama and Ohio State. The Wolverines and Crimson Tide were ranked No. 2 by four sites apiece. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 by one site.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Age of the young QBs: How Patrick Mahomes became AFC's oldest projected starter in 2023 playoffs and what it means for NFL
There is no doubt that the AFC is the better of the NFL's two conferences when it comes to quarterback play at this time. Sure, the NFC has 2022 MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, upstart rookie Brock Purdy and the greatest quarterback to ever play, Tom Brady, on its side, but the AFC is loaded with talented passers. Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, the AFC has, arguably, the three best quarterbacks in football right now.
2020 NFL Draft, revisited: How QBs Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts all landed in right spots
The 2020 NFL Draft is proving to have one of the strongest quarterback classes in recent league history. Although that class has some time to go before matching the long-term punch of the 2004 draft — when Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger were all taken in the first round — it's off to a great start.
NFL playoff odds, lines, point spreads: Updated wild-card betting info for picking every first-round game
It's officially the postseason, and with the first round of the NFL playoffs commencing on Saturday, 14 franchises have their eyes set on hosting the Lombardi Trophy next month in Glendale. While that means there are just 13 NFL games left this season, there's no shortage of opportunities to get some action down on playoff football. As we do at the start of each week, we'll list every wild-card game's spread, moneyline, and total, updating those numbers as they get bet throughout the next few days.
Why are Warriors, Spurs playing in Alamodome? San Antonio returns to stadium for first time since 2002
The Spurs are heading back to a familiar place for Friday's game against the Warriors. For the first time since the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals, San Antonio will play a game inside of the Alamodome. The stadium served as the team's home venue for nearly a decade before they moved to their current arena, now called the AT&T Center.
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Friday, Jan. 13
There are nine games on Friday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Pelicans-Pistons, Warriors-Spurs, and Rockets-Kings games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Lamar Jackson injury update: Ravens QB ruled out for playoff game vs. Bengals with 'unstable' knee
The Ravens have been guarded about quarterback Lamar Jackson's knee injury since he went down in a Week 13 win over the Broncos. That has created some mystery around his status for Sunday's playoff game against the Bengals. Reports during the season said that Jackson could return in Week 16...
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
Kliff Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, telling NFL teams he's 'not interested in returning,' report says
Sometimes NFL coaches need a change of scenery. Kliff Kingsbury took that a bit to heart. Kingsbury lost his job on Black Monday, one of the few NFL head coaches to actually get axed on the day after the NFL regular season. While the former Cardinals coach is remains a hot commodity in coaching searches, particularly offensive coordinator jobs, interested employers will have to cross international borders to track him down.
Seahawks vs. 49ers weather updates: Heavy rain in Santa Clara forecast for NFL playoff game
The 49ers will play the Seahawks, a team they have already beaten twice this season, in the NFL's super wild-card weekend. San Francisco, a trendy pick to challenge for the 2023 Super Bowl, should feel confident in its ability to earn a clean sweep over its NFC West divisional rival. It wouldn't necessarily take an act of God for Seattle to beat the 49ers, but there's a reason the home team opens as a 9.5-point favorite.
