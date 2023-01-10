ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Updated: Tracking all of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players more than a month ago, and Tennessee since has had a dozen scholarship players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players announced their intentions to enter it before it even opened and another went into the portal in December, and the roster movement has continued since the Vols closed the 2022 season with an 11-2 record after beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open into the middle of this month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How Tennessee's transfers fared with their new teams in 2022

Over the course of Tennessee’s breakthrough 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel or his players referenced “those who stayed” as the catalysts for an 11-win campaign, the best season for the Vols since 2001 – but what about those players who didn’t stick around in Knoxville? Tennessee was hit hard with departures via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of Heupel’s first season in 2021, but the offseason defections weren’t as damaging in terms of quality or quantity in 2022. There were a few notable departures, though, and with the season in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at how some ex-Vols fared with their new programs this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Zeigler transforming into Tennessee 'maestro'

Being the person who brings the ball up the floor and handles the ball more than anyone else is one thing. Being a point guard is something else. Anyone who has ever played or will ever play for Rick Barnes will understand that. If they learn only one thing, it’ll be that. If they learn two things, it’ll be that and then something that isn’t as important.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy