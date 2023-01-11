After many years of working together, Javier Mendez explains how he feels about Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from MMA. After many years of fighting and coaching, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided that it is time for him to take a step back from the sport of MMA. After retiring at 29-0, Nurmagomedov took on a mentor-type role for his training partners and began to help them on their journeys within the sport. Although Nurmagomedov maintained that he was not their coach, many saw him as such and gave him some of the credit for the successes of his teammates in the past few years. Now he wants to spend time with family and will be leaving the sport altogether.

