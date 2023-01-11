Read full article on original website
Leon Edwards Says He Gave Jorge Masvidal A Chance To Face Him In March
Leon Edwards says a fight with Jorge Masvidal needs to happen in the future. Leon Edwards seems to have his next bout right in front of him when he takes on Kamaru Usman in March. Although there were some questions regarding that matchup and the health of Usman, it seems that all systems are a go for that trilogy fight to happen at UFC 286 in London, England. The uncertainly surrounding Usman and an injury to his hand was the only thing holding up this rematch, and if that were to be the case it seems that Edwards was trying to plot a different matchup to take its place.
Nick Diaz Opens Up About His Current Injuries: ‘I’m Just Not As Agile As I Was’
Nick Diaz has provided an update on the improvements needed before fighting again. After retiring for nearly seven years, Diaz made his Octagon return against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Fans questioned if he was fighting again for a paycheck, and the result didn’t help those concerns. The 39-year-old suffered a third-round TKO loss where he seemingly ran out of gas.
Cain Velasquez and Javier Mendez to Start a New Podcast Focused on MMA and Lucha Libre
Cain Velasquez will be starting his own podcast alongside American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez in the near future. Mendez recently spoke with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio on YouTube to discuss a multitude of things including Khabib Nurmagomedov’s sudden exit from coaching. Toward the end of the conversation, Mendez revealed that he will be joining the former UFC heavyweight champion for a new podcast that will focus on professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.
Alistair Overeem Wants To Participate In ONE Championship’s Openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Tournament
Alistair Overeem wants in on ONE Championship’s historic Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament. Ahead of their return to action this Friday night, the Asia-based promotion announced plans for a Muay Thai tournament set to kick off this March with no weight classes, no restrictions, and a $1 million prize to the winner. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong broke the news during his appearance at the ONE Fight Night 6 press event on Wednesday.
Nick Diaz Insults Tony Ferguson’s Fighting Style: ‘It’s Obnoxious’
Nick Diaz isn’t a fan of Tony Ferguson’s fighting style. Diaz usually seems uneasy during interviews, but the 39-year-old recently opened up with a YouTube chiropractor. Dr. Beau Hightower held a massage therapy session with the Stockton native while discussing various topics ranging from his favorite movies to his current injuries.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Raquel Pennington Outclasses Ketlen Vieira By Split Decision – UFC Vegas 67 Results (Highlights)
Coming off a close-fought win over Holly Holm, rising sensation Ketlen Vieira took on Raquel Pennington on the main card of UFC Fight Night 217 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 67: Raquel Pennington vs. Ketlen Vieira. Round 1. Vieira misses a low kick. Pennington comes...
Ariel Helwani Addresses Rumor of Francis Ngannou Signing With the PFL: ‘The Story is Sill Evolving’
Francis Ngannou reportedly has no contract in place for his return to the Octagon that was rumored for UFC 285. Ngannou’s last appearance inside the Octagon came at UFC 270 nearly a year ago. Defeating Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision, ‘The Predator’ revealed he would need time off to undergo and recover from knee surgery. Many thought the time away would give the promotion time to negotiate a new contract with their heavyweight champion. Sadly, it sounds like not much progress has been made despite some encouraging words from Dana White.
Sean Strickland Ready to Find Out if French Imavov Will Give Up in UFC Vegas 67 Main Event
Sean Strickland is not worried about taking a fight against Nassourdine Imavov on short notice for UFC Vegas 67. Strickland, a top-ranked UFC middleweight contender, is coming off a razor-thin loss to former title challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night 216 last month. Cannonier managed to edge out Strickland on the judges’ scorecards by a split decision that some felt could have gone either way.
Mike Perry Hopeful He’ll Fight Jake Paul Next Month After Sharing Signed Bout Contract Online
Mike Perry is hoping that a boxing match with Jake Paul will happen in mid-February. Grizzled UFC veteran Mike Perry stepped away from professional mixed martial arts competition after a final bout with Daniel Rodriguez in Apr. 2021. He dropped the fight on the judges’ scorecards and headed out of the UFC with a sole win over Mickey Gall in his last five matches. Perry transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing under the freshly minted BKFC (Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship). He got off to a successful start against Julian Lane in his debut and added another win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in Aug. 2022.
Watch: Mikey Musumeci Defeats Gantumur Bayanduuren At ONE on Fight Night 6
Mikey Musumeci was able to grind out a victory over Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE on Fight Night 6. ONE Championship has been putting on some amazing shows lately. From MMA to kickboxing and Muay Thai, to grappling, the stars have been shining. On Friday, ONE on Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Prime Video took place at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. This event showcased some amazing grappling and kickboxing. One bout that stood out to fans was the submission grappling match between Mikey Musumeci and Gantumur Bayanduuren.
Aung La N Sang Drops And Stops Gilberto Galvao In Round 1 – ONE Fight Night 6 Results (Highlights)
Former two-division ONE Champion Aung La N Sang makes his return against Gilberto Galvao in Bangkok, Thailand. Gilberto Galvao blitzes Aung La N Sang with strikes followed up by insane pressure. This game plan wouldn’t work for lon as Sang knocks Galvao down with an uppercut. Sang allows Galvao to get up back to his feet. Galvao attempts a takedown but Sang stuffs it, but is pushed against the cage himself. After seconds in the clinch, Sang returns the favor by pushing Galvao down to the canvas. That would be the beginning of the end for Galvao as Sang got off many ground and pound strikes. After countless strikes to the power-downed Galvao, the referee would wave it off.
Watch: Ciryl Gane Hilariously Mimics Nate Diaz’s Signature Fist Pose And Stance Ahead Of UFC Vegas 67
Ciryl Gane did a couple of Nate Diaz’s signature stunts in front of some members of UFC Vegas 67 media. “Bon Gamin” is down for an interim title fight with Jon Jones or a rematch with Francis Ngannou. Ciryl Gane is not yet booked for a fight but...
Umar Nurmagomedov Knocks Raoni Barcelos Out Cold with Slick Left Hand – UFC Vegas 67 Results (Highlights)
Coming off a dominant win over Nate Maness, budding contender Umar Nurmagomedov faced Raoni Barcelos on the main card of UFC Fight Night 217 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 67: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos. Round 1. Barcelos moving ahead. Umar steps in with a...
Stephen A. Smith Goes After Dana White Following His Public Appearance: ‘You Do Not Do What He Did To His Wife’
Stephen A. Smith reiterated his stance on Dana White slapping his wife. The UFC president made his first public appearance on Wednesday since a domestic violence altercation on New Year’s Eve. White claimed that what he did was unforgivable and nobody should be defending him in any capacity. During an episode of First Take, Smith reacted to those comments by saying:
Joe Rogan Praises Religious Islamic Fighters Out of Dagestan: ‘They Don’t Chase Girls or Drink’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised the religious mentality of the Islamic fighters of Dagestan. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest 155-pound fighters of all time. He ushered in a new era for the sport when he became the first Muslim champion in the promotion. His dominant victory over former two-division champion Conor McGregor skyrocketed his celebrity. In Oct. 2020, ‘The Eagle’ decided to retire at the top with an unblemished record of 29-0.
Javier Mendez On Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Exit From MMA
After many years of working together, Javier Mendez explains how he feels about Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from MMA. After many years of fighting and coaching, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided that it is time for him to take a step back from the sport of MMA. After retiring at 29-0, Nurmagomedov took on a mentor-type role for his training partners and began to help them on their journeys within the sport. Although Nurmagomedov maintained that he was not their coach, many saw him as such and gave him some of the credit for the successes of his teammates in the past few years. Now he wants to spend time with family and will be leaving the sport altogether.
Brendan Schaub Says Dana White Should Face ‘Some Repercussions’ For Slapping His Wife: ‘You Can’t Hit a Woman in Public Like That’
Former UFC competitor Brendan Schaub believes Dana White should face some consequences for slapping his wife in public. The UFC president has come under fire in recent weeks after TMZ obtained a video of a physical altercation between White and his wife Anne at a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve. In the video, the two can be seen having a verbal spat before things escalate. While the footage has been the talk of the MMA community since it emerged, outlets like the UFC’s broadcasting partner ESPN have remained largely quiet, leaving White to conduct business as usual.
Photos: Israel Adesanya Shows Off New Neck And Eye Tattoos
Israel Adesanya flaunted his new tattoos on social media. Izzy asked his fans to look for the meaning of his new neck tattoo and one fan got the right answer. While awaiting the UFC’s call for his next fight, former middleweight king Israel Adesanya decided to take a break and have some slick tattoos. The most notable one Izzy showed off on social media is the neck tattoo which he even asked his fans to decode the meaning of.
Ariel Helwani Reacts To Dana White’s Own ‘Punishment’ For Wife Slap: ‘Regret Isn’t A Punishment, It’s A Consequence’
Ariel Helwani had a lot to say when it came to Dana White‘s surprise appearance at a UFC media day. Of course, this wouldn’t be the prominent MMA journalist’s first time addressing White’s situation following video of the UFC President slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. Weeks after talking to TMZ and facing criticism from Helwani (and many others), White would ‘face the music’ at UFC Vegas 67 media day and answered questions from the press regarding his controversy.
