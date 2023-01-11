ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Tennessee women's basketball team fights off pesky Aggies for 62-50 victory

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had an answer for just about everything Tennessee threw at it in Thursday night’s game except for Rickea Jackson. The talented senior forward scored 22 points to lead the Lady Vols to a hard-fought 62-50 Southeastern Conference victory at Reed Arena. The 6-foot-2 transfer from Mississippi State hit 9 of 16 field goals to awake a slumbering offense and help the Lady Vols (13-6, 5-0) earn their sixth straight victory.
Aggies win eight events in season-opening indoor track and field meet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M current and former athletes won eight events at the Arkansas Invitational on Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center. A&M’s Bára Sajdoková won the women’s high jump at 6 feet, while Jonair Thomas won the women’s long jump (19-11.5), and Kennedy Wade won the women’s 300 meters in 37.40 seconds. Julia Abell also won the women’s 3,000 (9:39.87). Chandon Chhikara won the men’s 3,000 in 8:13.79. Isaiah Teer won the men’s 200 (21.32), and A&M won the men’s 4x400 relay in 3:07.93. Former A&M sprinter Shamier Little won the women’s 600 in 1:24.65.
Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart earns freshman All-America honors

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart was named to the Football Writers Association of American’s Freshman All-America team. Stewart had 53 receptions for 649 yards. Other Southeastern Conference players on the team were running back Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss; offensive linemen Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., LSU; defensive lineman Mykel Williams and defensive back Malaki Starks, Georgia; defensive back Terrion Arnold, Alabama; punt returner Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State; and defensive lineman Deone Walker, Kentucky.
