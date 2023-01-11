Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myaggienation.com
Dennis, Radford becoming centerpiece of Texas A&M men's basketball team's rotation
During the preseason, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams and his staff searched for the best combinations of players to execute a game plan, often emptying the bench before the final buzzer sounded. As the Aggies’ potential has come into better focus during their five-game winning streak,...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M men's basketball team beats No. 20 Missouri to extend win streak to five
Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams predicted Wednesday’s matchup against No. 20 Missouri would be a game of ebbs and flows as the Aggies attempted to slow down the up-tempo offense of the Tigers. Strong defensive play from both teams turned the game into a tidal...
myaggienation.com
Tennessee women's basketball team fights off pesky Aggies for 62-50 victory
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had an answer for just about everything Tennessee threw at it in Thursday night’s game except for Rickea Jackson. The talented senior forward scored 22 points to lead the Lady Vols to a hard-fought 62-50 Southeastern Conference victory at Reed Arena. The 6-foot-2 transfer from Mississippi State hit 9 of 16 field goals to awake a slumbering offense and help the Lady Vols (13-6, 5-0) earn their sixth straight victory.
myaggienation.com
Aggies win eight events in season-opening indoor track and field meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M current and former athletes won eight events at the Arkansas Invitational on Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center. A&M’s Bára Sajdoková won the women’s high jump at 6 feet, while Jonair Thomas won the women’s long jump (19-11.5), and Kennedy Wade won the women’s 300 meters in 37.40 seconds. Julia Abell also won the women’s 3,000 (9:39.87). Chandon Chhikara won the men’s 3,000 in 8:13.79. Isaiah Teer won the men’s 200 (21.32), and A&M won the men’s 4x400 relay in 3:07.93. Former A&M sprinter Shamier Little won the women’s 600 in 1:24.65.
myaggienation.com
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Who is Bobby Petrino (with Bob Holt) and why is Texas A&M men's basketball so good right now?
On this week's episode, Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins the show to discuss his time covering new Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino while a head coach at Arkansas. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller take a look at the Aggie men's basketball team's hot start to conference play.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart earns freshman All-America honors
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart was named to the Football Writers Association of American’s Freshman All-America team. Stewart had 53 receptions for 649 yards. Other Southeastern Conference players on the team were running back Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss; offensive linemen Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., LSU; defensive lineman Mykel Williams and defensive back Malaki Starks, Georgia; defensive back Terrion Arnold, Alabama; punt returner Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State; and defensive lineman Deone Walker, Kentucky.
Comments / 0