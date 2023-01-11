FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M current and former athletes won eight events at the Arkansas Invitational on Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center. A&M’s Bára Sajdoková won the women’s high jump at 6 feet, while Jonair Thomas won the women’s long jump (19-11.5), and Kennedy Wade won the women’s 300 meters in 37.40 seconds. Julia Abell also won the women’s 3,000 (9:39.87). Chandon Chhikara won the men’s 3,000 in 8:13.79. Isaiah Teer won the men’s 200 (21.32), and A&M won the men’s 4x400 relay in 3:07.93. Former A&M sprinter Shamier Little won the women’s 600 in 1:24.65.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO