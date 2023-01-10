ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Athlon Sports

Dolphins Appear To Make Decision On Mike McDaniel For Next Season

Tua Tagovailoa was out for the Miami Dolphins' 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round on Sunday. But Tagovailoa is in for 2023.  As is coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier. According to a report from Jeff Darlington on Sunday, the Dolphins have no plans to trade ...
ng-sportingnews.com

When is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 57

The race for the Super Bowl has been going on all season. With the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs on the doorstep, plenty of familiar names are back in the mix for a title. The preseason-favorite Bills are in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year; they're hoping that this time will mark their first past the AFC title game since 1994. To do that, they'll have to get past the defending AFC champion Bengals and the winner of two of the past three conference titles in the Chiefs. The Chargers and Ravens have also punched tickets to the playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com

TSN Archives: Dolphins win Super Bowl VII, finish 17-0 (Jan. 27, 1973, issue)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Super Bowl VI was only days away when Tom Landry made his largest, if unintentional, contribution to the American sports lexicon. "I can't recall their names," observed the Dallas coach in reference to the Miami Dolphins' defensive unit, "but they are a matter of great concern to us."
MIAMI, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL live streams: How to watch 2023 playoff games free without cable

There will be a new team on the NFL mountaintop come February. But before that, 14 teams will take part in a single-elimination playoff tournament, one of the most grueling competitions in all of sports. This year's postseason field features a wide array of stars, from wily veterans (Tom Brady)...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff ticket prices: Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for every 2023 wild-card game

The 2023 NFL playoffs have finally arrived. After 18 weeks of regular-season action, 14 teams are ready to begin the quest to play in Super Bowl 57. Wild-card weekend kicks off the postseason with six matchups on deck. Starting out in Santa Clara, Calif., on Saturday and ending down in Tampa, Fla., on Monday night, fans have three days of playoff football ahead.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why are Warriors, Spurs playing in Alamodome? San Antonio returns to stadium for first time since 2002

The Spurs are heading back to a familiar place for Friday's game against the Warriors. For the first time since the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals, San Antonio will play a game inside of the Alamodome. The stadium served as the team's home venue for nearly a decade before they moved to their current arena, now called the AT&T Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA Friday Night DFS Picks 1/13: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for tonight's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

With half the NBA season somehow in the books, fantasy managers (just like real-life GMs) have a good idea at this point whether their team has a shot at contending for a championship. And daily fantasy enthusiasts have an extensive sample size to work with when constructing lineups. With that sample size in mind — as well as stats, data, and trends — we will bring you our top DFS studs and sleepers with our Friday night DraftKings lineup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy