Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Opinion: Jail alternatives improve lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Denver snow is almost a record. Will it hit 21 days?Kelly E.Denver, CO
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dolphins Appear To Make Decision On Mike McDaniel For Next Season
Tua Tagovailoa was out for the Miami Dolphins' 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round on Sunday. But Tagovailoa is in for 2023. As is coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier. According to a report from Jeff Darlington on Sunday, the Dolphins have no plans to trade ...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 57
The race for the Super Bowl has been going on all season. With the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs on the doorstep, plenty of familiar names are back in the mix for a title. The preseason-favorite Bills are in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year; they're hoping that this time will mark their first past the AFC title game since 1994. To do that, they'll have to get past the defending AFC champion Bengals and the winner of two of the past three conference titles in the Chiefs. The Chargers and Ravens have also punched tickets to the playoffs.
An inside look at Tom Brady's season with the Bucs
A season-long breakdown of how Brady's tumultuous third season with the Buccaneers culminated vs. the Cowboys.
ng-sportingnews.com
TSN Archives: Dolphins win Super Bowl VII, finish 17-0 (Jan. 27, 1973, issue)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Super Bowl VI was only days away when Tom Landry made his largest, if unintentional, contribution to the American sports lexicon. "I can't recall their names," observed the Dallas coach in reference to the Miami Dolphins' defensive unit, "but they are a matter of great concern to us."
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
Eagles will host Giants in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs next weekend
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley guide Giants to first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI
The New York Giants stunned the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a 31-24 victory on the road to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opened the season with Super Bowl aspirations. One week into the playo
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL live streams: How to watch 2023 playoff games free without cable
There will be a new team on the NFL mountaintop come February. But before that, 14 teams will take part in a single-elimination playoff tournament, one of the most grueling competitions in all of sports. This year's postseason field features a wide array of stars, from wily veterans (Tom Brady)...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff ticket prices: Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for every 2023 wild-card game
The 2023 NFL playoffs have finally arrived. After 18 weeks of regular-season action, 14 teams are ready to begin the quest to play in Super Bowl 57. Wild-card weekend kicks off the postseason with six matchups on deck. Starting out in Santa Clara, Calif., on Saturday and ending down in Tampa, Fla., on Monday night, fans have three days of playoff football ahead.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Chris Paul out? Hip injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star
Chris Paul is back on the injury report. After missing 14 straight games earlier in the 2022-23 season with a heel injury, the 12-time All-Star is now dealing with a hip injury that has already sidelined him for a week. It continues what has been a tough season to date...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are Warriors, Spurs playing in Alamodome? San Antonio returns to stadium for first time since 2002
The Spurs are heading back to a familiar place for Friday's game against the Warriors. For the first time since the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals, San Antonio will play a game inside of the Alamodome. The stadium served as the team's home venue for nearly a decade before they moved to their current arena, now called the AT&T Center.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Friday Night DFS Picks 1/13: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for tonight's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
With half the NBA season somehow in the books, fantasy managers (just like real-life GMs) have a good idea at this point whether their team has a shot at contending for a championship. And daily fantasy enthusiasts have an extensive sample size to work with when constructing lineups. With that sample size in mind — as well as stats, data, and trends — we will bring you our top DFS studs and sleepers with our Friday night DraftKings lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Warriors vs. Spurs live score, results, highlights from Alamodome game in San Antonio
Buckle up, folks. We're heading back to the Alamodome. On Friday night, the Spurs will meet the Warriors inside of the stadium that they called home from 1993 to 2002. The environment in San Antonio should be electric, as the Spurs announced that they have sold 64,387 tickets, which would set a new NBA attendance record.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
Comments / 0