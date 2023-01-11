Texans coaching rumors: Latest news on Houston's search for a head coach, including Jonathan Gannon and DeMeco Ryans

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
ng-sportingnews.com
What's next for Sean McVay? Potential landing spots if he leaves Rams, from broadcast to Broncos
Sean McVay is rumored to be stepping down from his head coaching job with the Rams. Speculation that McVay could leave the Rams has been percolating since they won Super Bowl 56 and intensified this week when his assistants reportedly were given permission to seek other jobs. But McVay's retirement would still be shocking considering his age and the success he has had coaching in Los Angeles.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why college football desperately needs to fix its postseason schedule
Imagine the AFC and NFC championship games getting more viewers than the Super Bowl. That is the world college football is living in right now. For the second time in three seasons, the College Football Playoff national championship game had fewer viewers than the CFP semifinals. A record-low 17.2 million viewers watched Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night after Georgia-Ohio State pulled in 22.4 million (on New Year’s Eve, no less) and TCU-Michigan had 21.7.
A look ahead to the Giants’ return to the playoffs
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree chats with The Moose about how the Giants can win their playoff game in Minnesota this weekend. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff ticket prices: Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for every 2023 wild-card game
The 2023 NFL playoffs have finally arrived. After 18 weeks of regular-season action, 14 teams are ready to begin the quest to play in Super Bowl 57. Wild-card weekend kicks off the postseason with six matchups on deck. Starting out in Santa Clara, Calif., on Saturday and ending down in Tampa, Fla., on Monday night, fans have three days of playoff football ahead.
ng-sportingnews.com
How does Kevin Durant's injury impact Ben Simmons? Nets need more offense with MVP candidate sidelined
Back in late December, when the Nets were running off what ended up being a 12-game winning streak, ESPN's Nick Friedell made an appearance on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast." During that conversation, Friedell, who knows Brooklyn as well as any NBA reporter, discussed how Ben Simmons has been able to fly under the radar.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 playoffs
The NFL's regular season has come to a close, and there are now just 13 games left before the NFL will crown a Super Bowl 57 champion. As such, all of the NFL's remaining games will be important. Fans won't want to miss a single one of them and will be tuned into the 2023 NFL playoff schedule as a result.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are Warriors, Spurs playing in Alamodome? San Antonio returns to stadium for first time since 2002
The Spurs are heading back to a familiar place for Friday's game against the Warriors. For the first time since the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals, San Antonio will play a game inside of the Alamodome. The stadium served as the team's home venue for nearly a decade before they moved to their current arena, now called the AT&T Center.
ng-sportingnews.com
Al Michaels reflects on calling Amazon's awful 2022 Thursday night games: 'I can't sell a used car'
"Thursday Night Football" has never been known as the best primetime window. The slot requires all 32 NFL teams to appear at least once during a short window throughout the season, which leads to some less exciting games. In his first year with Amazon, Al Michaels, longtime voice of "Sunday...
ng-sportingnews.com
Best prop bets for Ravens-Bengals NFL wild-card playoff game: Over/under picks for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, more
The Ravens travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals for the second time in two weeks this Sunday night, this time for the rights to advance to the divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. With many question marks surrounding this game — most notably the status of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' passing game — many bettors will likely shy away from both sides of the 8.5-point spread. Some might opt instead to delve into the player and game prop markets along with betting on the side and total, heightening the interest level of this AFC North clash.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff QB power rankings: The best and worst starters in 2023, from Joe Burrow to Skylar Thompson
There is a good chance half of the quarterbacks in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs will be making their first postseason start this weekend. That list of first-time quarterbacks ranges from a No. 1 pick in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence to Mr. Irrelevant in San Francisco's Brock Purdy. Both of those quarterbacks are 23 years old. Seattle's Geno Smith will be making his first playoff start at 32 years old.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Friday Night DFS Picks 1/13: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for tonight's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
With half the NBA season somehow in the books, fantasy managers (just like real-life GMs) have a good idea at this point whether their team has a shot at contending for a championship. And daily fantasy enthusiasts have an extensive sample size to work with when constructing lineups. With that sample size in mind — as well as stats, data, and trends — we will bring you our top DFS studs and sleepers with our Friday night DraftKings lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoffs overtime rules: Explaining how the new OT format works in 2023 postseason
The Bills and Chiefs played one of the NFL's all-time great games in the AFC divisional round last year, but there was a big problem: The people wanted more. The Chiefs took advantage of an exhausted Bills defense and scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession, leading many to question the fairness of the NFL's overtime structure. Well, the league felt the same way, apparently.
Comments / 0