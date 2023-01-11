ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State loses heartbreaker, 62-60, at Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE- Iowa State came into Saturday perfect in conference play, and as the game tipped off, the Cyclones and Jayhawks were officially playing for a solo first place spot in the Big 12. Osun Osunniyi got things rolling at Allen Fieldhouse, with a block one end, and a strong throwdown...
AMES, IA
Three observations from KU’s 62-60 victory over Iowa State

No. 2 Kansas basketball defeated the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones 62-60 on Saturday afternoon. KU improved to 15-1 on the season and continued its undefeated season in conference play a 5-0. With the game tied at 60 a piece with just over 30 seconds left, KJ Adams made a go-ahead jumper to give the Jayhawks the lead and the Cyclones were unable to find the winning shot on the other end.
AMES, IA
Quick recap: Kansas outlasts Iowa State at home

Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60 in a closely contested affair. All in all, there eight ties, 15 lead changes and KU led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
AMES, IA
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Iowa State

Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60, in a closely contested affair. All in all, there were eight ties, 15 lead changes and the Jayhawks led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
AMES, IA
RECRUITING: Iowa State offers four-star 2024 forward

Iowa State has prioritized another top prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Four-star forward Dwayne Pierce picked up an offer from the Cyclones this week, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic on Friday. The offer was first reported by Adam Zagoria. Rated as the No. 100 player in the 2024 class...
AMES, IA
Iowa State adds Hank Poteat to coaching staff

AMES, Iowa — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State, and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. ISU coach Matt Campbell announced the additions, leaving...
AMES, IA
Texas A&M offers Texas Tech QB commit Will Hammond

Texas A&M has a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino and, with his arrival, the Aggies have made a few new quarterback offers in the class of 2024. After offering four-star TCU commit Marcos Davila of Midland (Texas) Legacy last week, A&M extended two more offers at the position on Thursday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
DES MOINES, IA
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
DES MOINES, IA
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Woman thought to be dead found alive at Iowa funeral home

The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. The Ankeny Fire Department said its crews were called to the Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory on West First Street, around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.
ANKENY, IA
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus

A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
NASHVILLE, TN
