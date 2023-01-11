ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

philomathnews.com

County sets up drop-in events for concealed handgun license renewals

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office plans to host drop-in appointments to renew Benton County concealed handgun licenses on three upcoming Fridays, the agency announced. Drop-in appointments will be available Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon. Officials said those planning to attend need to bring all...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
highway58herald.org

Forest Service honors Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Springfield, Ore., Jan. 12, 2023. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington on Monday, Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Willamette National Forest welcomes the public to enjoy a fee. Congress designated the Martin...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
EUGENE, OR
highway58herald.org

Change is in the air at Joy Kingsbury’s Real Estate Services

By JOY KINGSBURY/for The Herald — I am proud to announce new additions to my Staff at our office at 48116 Highway 58. Angela Cox, who hails from Crescent, has joined our firm to expand her sphere of influence, and will soon be a Principal Broker. Angela is well known in the Crescent Lake, Willamette Pass, Crescent, La Pine and Klamath Falls area, where she has practiced real estate successfully for five years.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Emerald Media

University of Oregon suffers growing pains

This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
EUGENE, OR
highway58herald.org

Oregon State University researchers take key step toward new treatment for hereditary blindness

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State University College of Pharmacy scientists have demonstrated in animal models the possibility of using lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA, the technology underpinning COVID-19 vaccines, to treat blindness associated with a rare genetic condition. Researchers developed nanoparticles able to penetrate the neural retina and deliver...
CORVALLIS, OR
highway58herald.org

EXPLOSION AND STRUCTURE FIRE RELATED TO ILLEGAL BUTANE HASH OIL OPERATION

On 01/12/2023 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of multiple explosions at a property in the 38000 blk of Place Rd. near Lowell. Upon arrival it was discovered that a shop on the back of the property was engulfed in flames. Responding firefighters were able to extinguish the fire prior to it spreading to neighboring properties and surrounding forest land.
LOWELL, OR
kezi.com

Charges against Eugene man dropped

EUGENE, Ore. -- A 24-year-old man who was jailed after an alleged disturbance on Tuesday morning is no longer facing criminal charges, court records show. EPD said that when officers arrived to reports of a disturbance at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10, they conducted a short investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man at about 10:31 a.m. The man initially faced three charges related to the disturbance, but was cleared of all charges at about 11 a.m. on January 11.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE

