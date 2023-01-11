Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
County sets up drop-in events for concealed handgun license renewals
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office plans to host drop-in appointments to renew Benton County concealed handgun licenses on three upcoming Fridays, the agency announced. Drop-in appointments will be available Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon. Officials said those planning to attend need to bring all...
highway58herald.org
Forest Service honors Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Springfield, Ore., Jan. 12, 2023. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington on Monday, Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Willamette National Forest welcomes the public to enjoy a fee. Congress designated the Martin...
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
highway58herald.org
Change is in the air at Joy Kingsbury’s Real Estate Services
By JOY KINGSBURY/for The Herald — I am proud to announce new additions to my Staff at our office at 48116 Highway 58. Angela Cox, who hails from Crescent, has joined our firm to expand her sphere of influence, and will soon be a Principal Broker. Angela is well known in the Crescent Lake, Willamette Pass, Crescent, La Pine and Klamath Falls area, where she has practiced real estate successfully for five years.
Emerald Media
University of Oregon suffers growing pains
This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
kezi.com
Man recently released from prison arrested on firearm possession charges
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who Eugene Police Department said had relatively recently served out a 20-year sentence was arrested early Thursday morning and found in possession of a gun he wasn’t allowed to own. According to EPD, an officer stopped a pick-up truck on Tyler Street just after...
highway58herald.org
Oregon State University researchers take key step toward new treatment for hereditary blindness
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State University College of Pharmacy scientists have demonstrated in animal models the possibility of using lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA, the technology underpinning COVID-19 vaccines, to treat blindness associated with a rare genetic condition. Researchers developed nanoparticles able to penetrate the neural retina and deliver...
highway58herald.org
EXPLOSION AND STRUCTURE FIRE RELATED TO ILLEGAL BUTANE HASH OIL OPERATION
On 01/12/2023 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of multiple explosions at a property in the 38000 blk of Place Rd. near Lowell. Upon arrival it was discovered that a shop on the back of the property was engulfed in flames. Responding firefighters were able to extinguish the fire prior to it spreading to neighboring properties and surrounding forest land.
kezi.com
Charges against Eugene man dropped
EUGENE, Ore. -- A 24-year-old man who was jailed after an alleged disturbance on Tuesday morning is no longer facing criminal charges, court records show. EPD said that when officers arrived to reports of a disturbance at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10, they conducted a short investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man at about 10:31 a.m. The man initially faced three charges related to the disturbance, but was cleared of all charges at about 11 a.m. on January 11.
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
highway58herald.org
Oregon State professor publishes book with strategies to help students ‘Study Like a Champ’
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In a new book published this week, an Oregon State University professor offers study techniques, myth-busting and psychological research to explain why teaching and learning work the way they do. The book is aimed at high school and college students, as well as teachers and parents...
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
Cal TE transfer Jermaine Terry announces he’s headed to Oregon State
Cal tight end Jermaine Terry is headed to Corvallis. The former Top247 prospect announced on Twitter on Thursday that he would be transferring to Oregon State. The Beavers has offered Terry in high school, with both Brian Wozniak and Kefense Hynson recruiting him. Terry signed with then tight ends coach...
