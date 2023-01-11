Read full article on original website
Margot Marks A New Style Direction In Red Hot Valentino
While red has historically been a contentious shade, today, the vibrant colour can add a delightful pop to any ensemble. Red has the capacity to be powerful, playful and seductive, as shown by Margot Robbie, who was seen wearing not one, but two head-to-toe red looks on the same night.
Ana De Armas’s Golden Globes Dress Was An Ode To Marilyn
As a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ana de Armas was one of the evening’s most-anticipated leading ladies. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been one of the most-discussed performances of the year. For the star, getting acknowledged by the Globes for the role made for a special night – especially given the part’s challenges. “What was most special about being a part of Blonde was the opportunity to work on a character that allowed me to push myself to my limits, and that made me work harder than ever,” says de Armas. “It taught me to be patient with the process and trust the team around me. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and it changed my life forever.”
Angelina’s Cape Is Quite The Fashion Flashback
Historically, capes have always been used to make a bold sartorial statement – whether on or off the red carpet – as demonstrated by Jackie Kennedy’s all-white Oleg Cassini ensemble for her husband’s Inaugural Ball in 1961, or André Leon Talley’s theatrical Gucci by Tom Ford look for the 2007 Met Gala. Fast forward to today, and Angelina Jolie has been spotted incorporating the cape into her elegant contemporary wardrobe.
Michelle Williams Looked To Gucci For Her Red-Carpet Return
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for Best Actress for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
A Closer Look At Jenna Ortega’s Ethereal Golden Globes Gown
Jenna Ortega has been busy capturing our hearts as Wednesday Addams on her hit Netflix show Wednesday. So much so that the actor was nominated at the Golden Globes this week in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category. She may wear all-black attire and pigtails while in-character on her show, but for the ceremony’s red carpet, the star opted for a softer ensemble. “What drew me to this look the most is it felt like enough of a departure from a lot of the darker looks I’ve been wearing lately,” Ortega says.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
J Lo Gives Rom-Com Dressing A Barbie Twist
Jennifer Lopez has a wealth of experience acting in romantic comedies, having appeared in movies including The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan. But when it comes to her looks, the star tends to opt for classic silhouettes with sultry accents. Her most recent outfit, though, appears to be straight out of a rom-com.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Miley Has A Mic Drop Moment In Vintage Yves Saint Laurent
Somewhere in the metaphorical vintage hall of fame, a second-life savant is affixing a plaque with Miley Cyrus’s name to the wall. Barely a fortnight after the Tennessee-born pop superstar welcomed in the new year sporting an ombré Versace spring/summer 2006 gown and a sparkling, one-shouldered dress from Bob Mackie’s autumn/winter 2002 collection, she’s back on our screens in gleaming, goddess-draped vintage Yves Saint Laurent.
A Look Back At Tatjana Patitz On The Runway
There’s been an enormous collective outpouring of emotion occasioned by the death of Tatjana Patitz. One of the original supermodels, she exuded a quiet and womanly force. As her agents at Iconic Focus have posted, “Her beautiful unique eyes told a thousand stories.” A trained actress, Patitz created many characters on the runway during her career, some of which are collected here.
Dissecting Sienna Miller’s Dog-Walking Style
When Vogue ventured to Sienna Miller’s house for crepes and chats this summer, we found the British actor in her pyjamas. Stripy slacks seemed so quintessentially Sienna that it felt almost preposterous to have expected the star to serve tea in anything else. After changing into stonewashed jeans and a caramel vest, Miller went on to detail the jumper co-op she presides over with her daughter, Marlowe, and Alexa Chung, the other-half of Marlowe’s father, Tom Sturridge. “Marlowe comes home with Alexa’s jumpers that I steal. I’ve got one upstairs…” said Miller, painting a delicious picture of eclectic familial harmony – much like her own home growing up a stone’s throw away from Portobello Road in the ’90s.
The Supermodels Pay Tribute To Tatjana Patitz
It’s hard to imagine a wide-eyed 16-year-old high-school student named Christy Turlington not wanting to leave her hotel room in Paris for her second American Vogue shoot. The young woman who coaxed her out and on the road to Cannes? The streetwise Tatjana Patitz, who was only two years Turlington’s senior, but already living the European fashion dream in France.
