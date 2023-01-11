Read full article on original website
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
