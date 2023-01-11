ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

Some kind of impressive: Norwalk pounds Oak Harbor

Norwalk offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Oak Harbor during this 48-26 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 12. Norwalk drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Oak Harbor after the first quarter.
OAK HARBOR, OH
ashlandsource.com

The Ashland Symphony Orchestra presents “Classical Rock”

ASHLAND — The Ashland Symphony Orchestra will present a “Classical Rock” concert on Saturday, January 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium at Ashland High School. Joining the orchestra on stage will be local band “Tom’s Kitchen Table” featuring band members...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland SWCD to host farming sustainability event on Feb. 9

ASHLAND — Farmers aren’t just fans of conservation; their very livelihoods depend upon it. Long-term success in farming is not only tied to profits and bottoms lines, but it’s also entwined with on-farm sustainability. That’s why Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting Conservation Chat:...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland public officials up for re-election prepare for May primary

ASHLAND — Only one of five elected officials up for election in Ashland has filed his declaration of candidacy, although incumbents have signaled runs, according to records at the Ashland County Board of Elections. Ashland’s Director of Finance and Income Tax Administrator Larry Paxton has officially declared he is...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Shelby woman with cancer shares gratitude for community's support

SHELBY -- After attending multiple benefits to support friends and neighbors, Katie Silcox said she never thought she’d be on the receiving end of an organized charity. Silcox was diagnosed with a granulosa cell tumor in summer 2022 and had emergency surgery for a ruptured ovarian tumor.
SHELBY, OH
ashlandsource.com

'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing

ASHLAND — A group of eight Amish people refused to pay their fines for their violations of Ohio's new buggy law in a fines and costs hearing in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Elmer Hershberger, Mosie Shetler, Andy Swartzentruber, Eli L. Swartzentruber, Henry Swartzentruber, Susan Troyer, Eli J. Yoder,...
ASHLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy