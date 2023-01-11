Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ashlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Norwalk pounds Oak Harbor
Norwalk offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Oak Harbor during this 48-26 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 12. Norwalk drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Oak Harbor after the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's Corner Park enters into third phase; officials hopeful project wraps by spring
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners opened two construction bids Thursday that put the four-year project closer to the finish line. Construction firms Adena and Sarver Paving bid the project, which involves installing more lighting, repaving the parking lot and finishing the sidewalk.
ashlandsource.com
The Ashland Symphony Orchestra presents “Classical Rock”
ASHLAND — The Ashland Symphony Orchestra will present a “Classical Rock” concert on Saturday, January 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium at Ashland High School. Joining the orchestra on stage will be local band “Tom’s Kitchen Table” featuring band members...
ashlandsource.com
Chilly forecast offers pristine scene for ice sculptures at Loudonville's Mohican Winterfest
LOUDONVILLE — Weather conditions on Saturday are shaping up to be pristine -- if you’re an ice sculpture. The 32 ice sculptures that are destined to line downtown Loudonville’s Main Street on Saturday will appreciate the 30-degree forecast. Download PDF.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland SWCD to host farming sustainability event on Feb. 9
ASHLAND — Farmers aren’t just fans of conservation; their very livelihoods depend upon it. Long-term success in farming is not only tied to profits and bottoms lines, but it’s also entwined with on-farm sustainability. That’s why Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting Conservation Chat:...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland public officials up for re-election prepare for May primary
ASHLAND — Only one of five elected officials up for election in Ashland has filed his declaration of candidacy, although incumbents have signaled runs, according to records at the Ashland County Board of Elections. Ashland’s Director of Finance and Income Tax Administrator Larry Paxton has officially declared he is...
ashlandsource.com
Shelby woman with cancer shares gratitude for community's support
SHELBY -- After attending multiple benefits to support friends and neighbors, Katie Silcox said she never thought she’d be on the receiving end of an organized charity. Silcox was diagnosed with a granulosa cell tumor in summer 2022 and had emergency surgery for a ruptured ovarian tumor.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County commissioners agree to purchase house on Church Street for $150K
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners have agreed to pay $150,000 for a property along Church Street they hope to demolish and build a new office facility for various county departments. Commissioners unanimously approved of entering into the purchase agreement with Kenneth G. Sidle for his property at 337 Church...
ashlandsource.com
‘You can’t buy community’: Olivesburg General Store owner shares hopes for business
OLIVESBURG -- Olivesburg General Store, tied for the oldest operating general store in Ohio, used to be a place where residents could buy hardware, coffee, candy and more. Store owner Tia Sponsler said she grew up visiting the store with her family and drinking chocolate milk there on Saturdays.
ashlandsource.com
'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing
ASHLAND — A group of eight Amish people refused to pay their fines for their violations of Ohio's new buggy law in a fines and costs hearing in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Elmer Hershberger, Mosie Shetler, Andy Swartzentruber, Eli L. Swartzentruber, Henry Swartzentruber, Susan Troyer, Eli J. Yoder,...
Comments / 0