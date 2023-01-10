Read full article on original website
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Report on Magic Valley wind farm due out this month
A proposal to build Idaho’s largest wind farm is set to receive its most in-depth assessment to date this month, when the Bureau of Land Management releases the draft Environmental Impact Statement on the project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would include about 400 turbines located mostly on BLM...
kmvt
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia. Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.
ISP: driver's medical emergency caused fatal crash
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 in Gooding County at milepost 161. According to ISP, a 58-year-old man from Mountain Home was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed over the median and traveled through the westbound lanes, before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.
