Demolition of the old school, gymnasium, and boiler room owned by the city of London could start as soon as Jan. 27. City administrators recently met with Excavating of Ohio to discuss the project schedule. The city’s youth basketball program, which uses the old gym, wraps up on Jan. 14. The week of Jan. 23, the excavating company will bring in equipment, put up fencing, and prepare for demolition.

LONDON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO