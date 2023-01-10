ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Town hall can serve as warming center

When severe winter weather knocks out power, Mount Sterling town hall, 1 S. London St., is open to residents as a warming station. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Jack Dill shared this information at the Jan. 9 village council meeting during discussion about the winter storm that hit the area the weekend of Dec. 23.
MOUNT STERLING, OH
Council approves annexation and rezoning legislation

Grove City Council approved rezoning and annexation legislation that would clear a path for future development. At the Jan. 3 meeting, the council accepted the annexation of about 10 acres located north of White Road and east of McDowell Road. This moves the property from Jackson Township into Grove City. Council members also approved an ordinance to rezone those 10 acres, along with an additional 13 acres from single family and residential to planned unit development.
GROVE CITY, OH
Sisko Kidz helps area families

Steve and Christine Sisko saw many families in need in their community, so they stepped up to help. Founded in 2015, the Siskos run Sisko Kidz, a non-profit foundation in Columbus that aims to aid under-resourced families through material donations, education, and community involvement opportunities. Children are particularly vulnerable during...
COLUMBUS, OH
City of Groveport gets financial rating upgrade; plus other Groveport news

The city of Groveport’s financial practices have resulted in a significant positive upgrade in its debt rating from Moody’s Investors Service. Moody’s Investors Service is the bond credit rating business of Moody’s Corporation that provides international financial research on bonds issued by commercial and government entities. The company recently upgraded the city of Groveport’s issuer rating general obligation limited tax (GOLT) by two steps from A2, which is an upper medium grade, to Aa3, which is a high grade.
GROVEPORT, OH
Demolition project could start as soon as Jan. 27

Demolition of the old school, gymnasium, and boiler room owned by the city of London could start as soon as Jan. 27. City administrators recently met with Excavating of Ohio to discuss the project schedule. The city’s youth basketball program, which uses the old gym, wraps up on Jan. 14. The week of Jan. 23, the excavating company will bring in equipment, put up fencing, and prepare for demolition.
LONDON, OH

