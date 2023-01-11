ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Brian Hurt
3d ago

I'll be using my vacation money in a different state then , so I won't support tyrannical states that infringe on the constitutional rights of its citizens.

Please go away
3d ago

Another useless gesture. Look at the Clinton Assault rifle ban, after a decade it was shut down. Why? It was found to have no effect on crime.

Carl Hynes
3d ago

So, that state not smart enough to keep criminals behind bars. The lawmakers are not making it not safer for the citizens. A big waste of time and infringement. Criminals don’t comply. Go figure.

24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow

(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois illustrates how Democrats continue to fail on gun control

The Democratic Party’s gun control agenda follows a reliable pattern. In stage one, politicians who have no idea what they are talking about pass a law that wouldn’t solve anything. In stage two, the law gets struck down by the courts anyway. Illinois is the latest state to...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: No gun-ban bill approved over weekend; John Deere agrees on 'right to repair'

A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee. The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’

(The Center Square) – With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Pritzker said Illinois State Police will be responsible for enforcement. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Illinois Supreme Court likely to rule state legislature acted hastily in ending cash bail

Two years ago, the Illinois legislature made a bold, politically-motivated move, voting to eliminate monetary bail, with implementation scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 of this year. Well, that day finally arrived and the Illinois Supreme Court has wisely stepped in and is poised to announce what many of us already knew – that the lawmakers' actions were unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE

