Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Girls Basketball: No. 16 Millbrook holds off Wakefield, 52-49
Raleigh, N.C. — The No. 16 Millbrook Wildcats added another conference win to their resume on Friday night, beating the Wakefield Wolverines 52-49 at home. Wakefield came out strong looking for the upset, as the Wolverines opened the scoring and jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first quarter.
#18 EE Smith holds off Terry Sanford in first-place girls basketball clash
Fayetteville, N.C. — E.E. Smith took control of the All American Conference on Friday with a big 65-61 win over Terry Sanford. The No. 18 Golden Bullettes (11-1, 5-0) led Terry Sanford (10-3, 5-1) by three points at halftime, 28-25, but trailed going into the fourth quarter, 43-39. A...
Bacot, North Carolina roll Louisville 80-59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve Dmarco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59 on Saturday. Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels...
Will Whitley helps NC State athletes express themselves through their shoes
"The shoes you wear kind of tell a lot about the type of player and type of person you are," Will Whitley said as he mixed brown and white paint on his canvas. "If you see someone wearing some calm generic team shoes, probably means you're an efficient player, pretty well rounded, down to earth. But when you see someone with some Kobe's or loud Kyrie's you're like 'okay now I might have to worry about him.'"
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologizes, returns from suspension
NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologized and returned from a two-game suspension for Saturday’s home men's basketball game with Miami. Hahn was suspended by Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, on Dec. 30 after he gave a score update during the Wolfpack's football’s loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”
Northwood sophomore DE/TE Gus Ritchey offered by Ole Miss
Pittsboro, N.C. — Northwood High School sophomore Gus Ritchey picked up another offer this week, the latest from Ole Miss. Ritchey, a member of the Class of 2025, plays multiple positions for the Chargers, including defensive end and tight end. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Ritchey was named...
Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings
During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
NC State, Charlotte offer Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews
Cornelius, N.C. — Hough High School freshman cornerback Samari Matthews picked up two more offers on Friday. According to his Twitter account, Matthews received offers from NC State and Charlotte, joining several other schools who have already jumped in on the recruitment of the freshman. Standing at 6-foot and...
Extra Effort: North Johnston's Jaylen Sumler lengthy skillset includes bowling and saxophone
Kenly, N.C. — Jaylen Sumler plays basketball and soccer and runs track for North Johnston High School, but he is unlike most multi-sport high school athletes. "Well rounded," North Johnston basketball coach Matthew Cuddington said of Sumler. "Whatever he puts his mind to doing, he's doing well," added North...
cbs17
UNC forward Armando Bacot out indefinitely with ankle injury, despite getting positive X-rays
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
UNC’s Pete Nance Strikes Uncertain Tone on Injury Return Status
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Pete Nance isn’t sure if his strained back will allow him to return this weekend for North Carolina’s next basketball game, and he’s not entirely certain on the specifics of the manner in which the injury originally occurred about two weeks ago.
NCCU hosting celebration after HBCU National Football Championship title win
The North Carolina Central University football team is hosting a celebration for their 2022 HBCU National Football Championship title.
nccu.edu
NCCU to Host Parade and Pep Rally for 2022 HBCU National Football Champions, Jan. 21
Team defeated Jackson State University 41-34 in Dec. 17 Celebration Bowl. North Carolina Central University (NCCU) will celebrate its football team – the 2022 HBCU National Champion Eagles - with a parade and pep rally at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, on campus. Beginning at Cecil Street, the parade...
Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury
It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season. Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Charlotte; $10,000 ticket sold in Raleigh
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The much-anticipated Mega Millions drawing on Friday the 13th brought good luck for some North Carolinians. One of those few purchased a ticket in Charlotte and won a $1 million prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. The...
Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
Strong winds tear roof off building in Durham, power outages linger in NC
DURHAM, N.C. — A metal roof was ripped off a 50-year-old building Thursday night in Durham as severe storms with damaging winds rolled through the Triangle. The roof was tangled in power lines in Durham near North Lasalle Street, where heavy winds tore the roof from a building that had been in Durham for nearly 50 years.
Driver loses control of car, crashes into power pole in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A driver blames rain and wet roads overnight for a Friday morning crash that brought down power lines in Durham. The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Clayton Road, close to Southern High School. The car crashed into a power pole, according to police officers....
Box trucks crash in Knightdale, spilling contents onto roadway
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Two box trucks were involved in a crash Thursday, with one truck spilling its contents all over the ground. The crash was reported before 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Old Faison Road in Knightdale. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 9...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0