ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Bacot, North Carolina roll Louisville 80-59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve Dmarco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59 on Saturday. Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRAL News

Will Whitley helps NC State athletes express themselves through their shoes

"The shoes you wear kind of tell a lot about the type of player and type of person you are," Will Whitley said as he mixed brown and white paint on his canvas. "If you see someone wearing some calm generic team shoes, probably means you're an efficient player, pretty well rounded, down to earth. But when you see someone with some Kobe's or loud Kyrie's you're like 'okay now I might have to worry about him.'"
RALEIGH, NC
WSPA 7News

Clemson falls at number 16 Duke

Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
CLEMSON, SC
WRAL News

NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologizes, returns from suspension

NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologized and returned from a two-game suspension for Saturday’s home men's basketball game with Miami. Hahn was suspended by Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, on Dec. 30 after he gave a score update during the Wolfpack's football’s loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Northwood sophomore DE/TE Gus Ritchey offered by Ole Miss

Pittsboro, N.C. — Northwood High School sophomore Gus Ritchey picked up another offer this week, the latest from Ole Miss. Ritchey, a member of the Class of 2025, plays multiple positions for the Chargers, including defensive end and tight end. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Ritchey was named...
PITTSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings

During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC State, Charlotte offer Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews

Cornelius, N.C. — Hough High School freshman cornerback Samari Matthews picked up two more offers on Friday. According to his Twitter account, Matthews received offers from NC State and Charlotte, joining several other schools who have already jumped in on the recruitment of the freshman. Standing at 6-foot and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury

It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season.  Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket

WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy