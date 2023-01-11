"The shoes you wear kind of tell a lot about the type of player and type of person you are," Will Whitley said as he mixed brown and white paint on his canvas. "If you see someone wearing some calm generic team shoes, probably means you're an efficient player, pretty well rounded, down to earth. But when you see someone with some Kobe's or loud Kyrie's you're like 'okay now I might have to worry about him.'"

RALEIGH, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO