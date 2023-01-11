Read full article on original website
Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived. The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Two arrested in connection to Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary
EXCELSIOR, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above video first aired Dec. 9, 2022. Two men are in custody after a popular chocolate store in Excelsior was broken into and vandalized in November. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook that a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old are facing...
Charges: Man restrained workers with zip ties during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A man has been charged for his role in a December bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties.Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, was charged with one count of aggravated robbery in the first degree and two counts of kidnapping.The robbery happened the morning of Dec. 11 at Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights.McIntosh's bail is set at $750,000 and is next set to appear in court on Feb. 8.
Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'
Arezzo Ristorante in southwest Minneapolis is closing, with the business claiming its building landlord is refusing to renew its lease. The Italian restaurant has occupied the corner at France Avenue and West 51st South, in the 50th and France district that borders Edina, since 2001. But a note has appeared...
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation.
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
