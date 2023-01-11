ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans

Cookie season is starting, and a Tyler scout explained what that means for the girls. TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid. Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game continues his recovery in Houston. Updated: Dec....
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with U.S. Army Veteran Seth Simmons, Quiltmaker Sharon Jennings and Eagle Eye Firearms Owner Brad Clark about the Quilts of Valor organization. They presented quilts to four veterans at the Kilgore gun shop. Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Lauren Thompson Search Update

A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez, about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety

They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter of Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to four veterans in Kilgore today. It’s their way of supplying a hug to a veteran whenever they need one. East Texas lawmakers propose bills meant to...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rose Complex nears completion as City of Tyler preps for public opening

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The W. T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Complex in Tyler is in the final stages of construction following more than a year of work. “A lot of progress happening today. A lot of progress has been happening over the months,” said City of Tyler deputy city manager, Stephanie Franklin.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Tyler State Park that affects all camping and day-use areas, except Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4). The notice is due to a drop in water pressure. TCEQ has required Tyler State Park to notify all customers...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD board approves the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night, the Longview ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment. The new equipment will be for Longview’s Bailey, Bramlette, J.L. Everhart, Johnston-McQueen and Ware elementary schools. The district’s director of special programs says Longview ISD currently lacks equipment for students...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler explains ‘earthy’ odor of water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Tyler noticed an “earthy” taste and odor to their water that the city says may be from a non-harmful compound called “Geosmin.”. Tyler Water Utilities consumers may be experiencing a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards, according to a release from the city.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Multiple Tyler parks vandalized, city looking for those responsible

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler and Tyler Police are looking for the person, or people, responsible for vandalizing several Tyler parks. In the last month, multiple Tyler parks have had bathroom urinals, sinks, and toilets smashed. As well as equipment that’s been sprayed with graffiti. “It’s...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Funeral held for Longview officer who died after cancer battle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement from across East Texas honored a Longview police officer who died after a battle with angiosarcoma cancer Friday. The funeral for Larry Solomon Junior was held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Solomon served almost 8 years as a police officer in Longview and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He died at his home last Saturday. Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said he was happy to see such a large turnout and spoke to the character of Solomon.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday, the 7th annual Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast was held at Jarvis Christian University to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Martin Luther King, Jr., being an alpha is one of the reasons that I joined the organization because...
HAWKINS, TX
KLTV

Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler elementary school robotics team competes for World Champion title

The W. T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Complex is nearing completion as City of Tyler officials prepare for the venue to be opened to the public. Sheri Lee, president of Visit Tyler, shares how this facility is going to impact the City of Tyler.
TYLER, TX

