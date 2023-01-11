Read full article on original website
KLTV
WebXtra: Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans
Cookie season is starting, and a Tyler scout explained what that means for the girls. TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid. Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game continues his recovery in Houston.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Broughton Recreation Center holds ribbon cutting for new facility
KLTV's Jamey Boyum and Longview Spokesman Richard Yeakley give us a look at the 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade.
KLTV
Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families with children affected by autism. “Here at the retreat, it allows another 60 to 80 families to come out a season, which is huge,” said Elijah’s Retreat Executive Director Cheryl Torres.
KLTV
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
East Texas lawmakers propose bills meant to...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with U.S. Army Veteran Seth Simmons, Quiltmaker Sharon Jennings and Eagle Eye Firearms Owner Brad Clark about the Quilts of Valor organization. They presented quilts to four veterans at the Kilgore gun shop.
KLTV
Lauren Thompson Search Update
A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez, about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
KLTV
Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety
East Texas lawmakers propose bills meant to...
KLTV
Rose Complex nears completion as City of Tyler preps for public opening
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The W. T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Complex in Tyler is in the final stages of construction following more than a year of work. “A lot of progress happening today. A lot of progress has been happening over the months,” said City of Tyler deputy city manager, Stephanie Franklin.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Tyler State Park that affects all camping and day-use areas, except Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4). The notice is due to a drop in water pressure. TCEQ has required Tyler State Park to notify all customers...
KLTV
Kilgore College holds groundbreaking ceremony for new pedestrian bridge
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Dozens of Gregg County officials visited Kilgore College this morning for a groundbreaking ceremony for their walking bridge that will eliminate the crosswalk on Highway 259. The bridge will be ADA compliant and have nineteen and a half feet of clearance. In August of 2019, the...
KLTV
Longview ISD board approves the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night, the Longview ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment. The new equipment will be for Longview’s Bailey, Bramlette, J.L. Everhart, Johnston-McQueen and Ware elementary schools. The district’s director of special programs says Longview ISD currently lacks equipment for students...
KLTV
City of Tyler explains ‘earthy’ odor of water
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Tyler noticed an “earthy” taste and odor to their water that the city says may be from a non-harmful compound called “Geosmin.”. Tyler Water Utilities consumers may be experiencing a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards, according to a release from the city.
KLTV
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities returned to a rural part of northwest Panola County on Thursday to search the area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found last year. “Additional items have been located today and collected as evidence and will be submitted to the crime lab for further...
KLTV
Multiple Tyler parks vandalized, city looking for those responsible
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler and Tyler Police are looking for the person, or people, responsible for vandalizing several Tyler parks. In the last month, multiple Tyler parks have had bathroom urinals, sinks, and toilets smashed. As well as equipment that’s been sprayed with graffiti. “It’s...
KLTV
WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
KLTV
Funeral held for Longview officer who died after cancer battle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement from across East Texas honored a Longview police officer who died after a battle with angiosarcoma cancer Friday. The funeral for Larry Solomon Junior was held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Solomon served almost 8 years as a police officer in Longview and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He died at his home last Saturday. Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said he was happy to see such a large turnout and spoke to the character of Solomon.
KLTV
Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday, the 7th annual Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast was held at Jarvis Christian University to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Martin Luther King, Jr., being an alpha is one of the reasons that I joined the organization because...
KLTV
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set. Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.
KLTV
Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler elementary school robotics team competes for World Champion title
The W. T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Complex is nearing completion as City of Tyler officials prepare for the venue to be opened to the public. Sheri Lee, president of Visit Tyler, shares how this facility is going to impact the City of Tyler.
