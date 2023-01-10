ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wildcatstrong.com

Temple girls drop 50-22 decision to Copperas Cove in 12-6A tilt

Copperas Cove’s Elianah Eady-Smith scored eight of her team-high 16 points in the second quarter when the Lady Bulldawgs put Friday night’s District 12-6A matchup against Temple out of reach in an eventual 50-22 road victory at Wildcat Gym. Freshman Tierney Perkins paced Temple (5-19, 1-5) with nine...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Bonham boys 8th grade splits with Belton

The Bonham Bulldog 8th grade basketball teams hosted Belton Middle School on Thursday evening at Bulldog Gym. After six games this season, both teams stand at 4-2 on the season. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team fell Belton by a score of 46-42. The Bulldogs...
BONHAM, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Wildcat Football Banquet set for January 19

Temple High School Football Banquet honoring the 2022 Temple Wildcat Football team will be held on Thursday, January 19 at the First Baptist Church in Temple beginning at 6:30 pm. Dinner served at 6:30pm, awards to follow. All Varsity football players, student athletic trainers, student managers, and student filmers receive...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy