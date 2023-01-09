Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements, which stop workers from moving to competitors or starting their own similar businesses. Under the FTC's proposed rule, employers wouldn't be able to impose a noncompete, and past ones would be rescinded. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that noncompetes undermine competition and competitive...
CNBC
Employers may finally stop caring about where you went to school, says HR expert: 'We have been using education as a proxy'
Your college degree might not matter quite as much in your 2023 job search as it used to. That's a good thing, says Emily Rose McRae, an HR-focused senior director of research at analyst firm Gartner. In a report this week, Gartner predicted that the most successful companies this year will be the ones "more comfortable assessing candidates solely on their ability to perform in the role, rather than their credentials and prior experience."
thepennyhoarder.com
Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist
NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
US News and World Report
Nursing Home Facts and Statistics 2023
Explore the latest nursing home facts and statistics from 2023. When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it located? Who is in charge? What sorts of activities does the nursing home offer?
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
MedicalXpress
When public hospitals go private, low-income patients lose, says study
Government has been getting out of the hospital business in the United States, which begs a question: Are patients better off when private owners take over?. If they are poor and should be admitted to a hospital, the answer is likely to be "no." That's according to a newly released...
McKnight's
Cannabis-related issues sending more seniors to the ED, study finds
Seniors have increasingly turned to cannabis to treat chronic pain and other health problems, but the potential for adverse effects in this population has led to some unintended consequences, a new study has found. Investigators looked at cannabis-related emergency department (ED) visits in all acute care hospitals in California from...
McKnight's
Most ‘long COVID’ symptoms resolve within a year, national study finds
Patients who recover from mild COVID-19 are at risk for a limited number of health outcomes associated with the condition known as long COVID. But most of these health issues resolve with a year of diagnosis — at least for those aged 60 and younger, a new study has found.
Noncompete Clauses Could Be Banned in the U.S. What to Do If You Have One
The FTC has proposed banning noncompete clauses. Some 30 million workers are subject to a noncompete, but there are ways to get around them.
McKnight's
U.S. vaccine acceptance grows by 20 percent from 2021 to 2022: survey
The acceptance of COVID-19 vaccinations rose from 2021 to 2022, with an increase of 5.2% worldwide, and by 20.4% in the United States, a new survey analysis reveals. Researchers from the City University of New York and colleagues asked 23,000 participants in 23 countries about their willingness to accept vaccination. The survey was conducted between June and July 2022.
McKnight's
Staffing ‘instability’ might be new mandate metric; providers gear up for battle
Average day-to-day staffing levels may be a key way to measure impact on nursing home care quality, a new study finds as federal regulators move closer to their goal of a proposed staffing mandate. Nursing homes that keep day-to-day nursing staff stable, especially by avoiding days with low LPN or...
McKnight's
Preventable diseases tied to common, age-related eye condition, study finds
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), an eye condition that is relatively common in older adults, is linked to two potentially treatable diseases, investigators have discovered. AMD results from damage to the central area of the eye’s retina. An estimated 12.6% of Americans aged 40 and older were living with AMD in...
McKnight's
Tap water is not sterile for use in medical devices; many people unaware, CDC finds
Tap water is not sterile and should not be used in home medical devices. But a new federal survey has found that large numbers of people in the United States are not aware of this fact. The findings present an opportunity for healthcare providers to spread the word, investigators said.
Many workers barely recall signing noncompetes, until they try to change jobs
Employers say that noncompete agreements are needed to protect trade secrets and investments. The FTC says they deprive workers of their economic liberties and has proposed a rule to ban them.
McKnight's
Providers: ‘Serious’ access issue requires attention, financial commitment to match
Senior care industry representatives hope that dire staffing shortages that led to 11,000 seniors being denied admittance to facilities in Minnesota in a single month will be improved through a legislative fix. “We had the beds, but we didn’t have the workers,” Patti Cullen, president and chief executive officer of...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
Comments / 0