msn.com

The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year

The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements, which stop workers from moving to competitors or starting their own similar businesses. Under the FTC's proposed rule, employers wouldn't be able to impose a noncompete, and past ones would be rescinded. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that noncompetes undermine competition and competitive...
ILLINOIS STATE
CNBC

Employers may finally stop caring about where you went to school, says HR expert: 'We have been using education as a proxy'

Your college degree might not matter quite as much in your 2023 job search as it used to. That's a good thing, says Emily Rose McRae, an HR-focused senior director of research at analyst firm Gartner. In a report this week, Gartner predicted that the most successful companies this year will be the ones "more comfortable assessing candidates solely on their ability to perform in the role, rather than their credentials and prior experience."
thepennyhoarder.com

Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist

NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
US News and World Report

Nursing Home Facts and Statistics 2023

Explore the latest nursing home facts and statistics from 2023. When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it located? Who is in charge? What sorts of activities does the nursing home offer?
MISSOURI STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
McKnight's

Cannabis-related issues sending more seniors to the ED, study finds

Seniors have increasingly turned to cannabis to treat chronic pain and other health problems, but the potential for adverse effects in this population has led to some unintended consequences, a new study has found. Investigators looked at cannabis-related emergency department (ED) visits in all acute care hospitals in California from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
McKnight's

Most ‘long COVID’ symptoms resolve within a year, national study finds

Patients who recover from mild COVID-19 are at risk for a limited number of health outcomes associated with the condition known as long COVID. But most of these health issues resolve with a year of diagnosis — at least for those aged 60 and younger, a new study has found.
McKnight's

U.S. vaccine acceptance grows by 20 percent from 2021 to 2022: survey

The acceptance of COVID-19 vaccinations rose from 2021 to 2022, with an increase of 5.2% worldwide, and by 20.4% in the United States, a new survey analysis reveals. Researchers from the City University of New York and colleagues asked 23,000 participants in 23 countries about their willingness to accept vaccination. The survey was conducted between June and July 2022.
McKnight's

Staffing ‘instability’ might be new mandate metric; providers gear up for battle

Average day-to-day staffing levels may be a key way to measure impact on nursing home care quality, a new study finds as federal regulators move closer to their goal of a proposed staffing mandate. Nursing homes that keep day-to-day nursing staff stable, especially by avoiding days with low LPN or...
McKnight's

Preventable diseases tied to common, age-related eye condition, study finds

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), an eye condition that is relatively common in older adults, is linked to two potentially treatable diseases, investigators have discovered. AMD results from damage to the central area of the eye’s retina. An estimated 12.6% of Americans aged 40 and older were living with AMD in...
US News and World Report

When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility

Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.

