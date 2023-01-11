Read full article on original website
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Arizona Falls Reopening For The First Time In 3 Years — Here’s Who Can Visit Next Month
The Havasupai Tribal Council has good news for anybody whose plans to visit the beautiful Havasu Falls, on the Havasupai Indian Reservation in Arizona, have been on hold since 2020: The tribal council announced the falls will reopen to some tourists on February 1, 2023, albeit with some important restrictions.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Top 10 Most Popular Neighborhoods For Home Sales in Arizona
Arizona is just coming off of a crazy real estate roller coaster ride and anyone in the business or a resident who was involved in Arizona real estate transactions 2021 and 2022 knows how challenging it has been. Opendoor analyzed data and released the top ZIP codes in Arizona and...
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
Back-to-back storms impact Arizona now through early next week
The first storm starts to move in from the west late Saturday bringing more wind, rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
2 Arizona Places Land Among The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA.
travelawaits.com
16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
12news.com
A life-sized teddy bear is running through Arizona. The visit is part of a much-larger project and message
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A life-size teddy bear running through Arizona named Bearsun is bringing awareness to mental health by running from New York City to Los Angeles. Jesse Larios, the man inside the giant character, began his journey on November 5th and since then has averaged running 40 miles a day.
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
KOLD-TV
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
Leading food chain opens new location in Arizona
A leading food chain in its category recently opened a new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the fast-growing food chain Juice It Up!, which is one of the leading smoothie and superfruit bowl chains in the nation, recently opened a new Arizona location in Ehrenberg.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — As the new year begins, weekend road construction is picking back up around the Valley, potentially hindering drivers. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
