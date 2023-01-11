ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12news.com

Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect

PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Top 10 Most Popular Neighborhoods For Home Sales in Arizona

Arizona is just coming off of a crazy real estate roller coaster ride and anyone in the business or a resident who was involved in Arizona real estate transactions 2021 and 2022 knows how challenging it has been. Opendoor analyzed data and released the top ZIP codes in Arizona and...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes

It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
PRESCOTT, AZ
travelawaits.com

16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens

Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kristen Walters

Leading food chain opens new location in Arizona

A leading food chain in its category recently opened a new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the fast-growing food chain Juice It Up!, which is one of the leading smoothie and superfruit bowl chains in the nation, recently opened a new Arizona location in Ehrenberg.
EHRENBERG, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — As the new year begins, weekend road construction is picking back up around the Valley, potentially hindering drivers. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ

