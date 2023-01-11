Read full article on original website
Angela Legarreta
3d ago
that's because they thought Biden was going to give them free everything to stay, all or most of the illigals are nothing more then free loaders, if they put this much energy to working in there country it might be better,
Reply(1)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEl Paso, TX
10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyEl Paso, TX
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
10,000 migrants removed from El Paso in past week, DHS says
Nearly 10,000 migrants apprehended in El Paso have either been expelled, relocated or put on flights out of the country in the past week, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
Misery in El Paso: Hundreds of homeless migrants live in squalor amid deportation fears
One-year-old Brenda's tiny feet are bare on the cold asphalt of an El Paso parking lot as the harsh reality starts to sink in for her parents. They are undocumented. They are homeless. And their daughter barely escaped death when they crossed the Rio Grande.
Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest
Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
Migrants plead with El Paso cops as they’re rounded up ahead of Biden visit: Video
Gripping video captures the moment migrants in El Paso pray in vain as cops rounded them up outside a local church shelter ahead of President Biden’s first visit to the Mexican border on Sunday. “Cover us, Father, in the name of Jesus,” a man is heard praying loudly in Spanish as cops and US customs agents rounded up as many as 150 immigrants in the Texas border city, a report by NBC News shows. “They come seeking your salvation, sir,” the man says. “They are looking for a better future. They’re respecting the law, sir. “We respect the law and they’re doing their...
‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -
Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
15-year-old Mexican migrant run over by car while trying to cross Texas highway
Illegal migrants scaled a 30-foot border wall and made it across two busy Texas highways before a 15-year-old member of their group was struck by a car as they crossed a third Wednesday. David Herrera — who was driving the car that hit the boy on Interstate 10 in El Paso — had swerved in an attempt to avoid the fleeing migrants. He then pulled over, so traumatized he could barely speak. “Once I hit him, I just stopped over here,” said Herrera, 63, indicating a median strip where he sat in his car. Herrera told The Post he lives in...
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Bathroom crisis for migrants at makeshift camp in Matamoros, Mexico
A growing camp where thousands of asylum seekers are pitching tents and cardboard boxes alongside the Rio Grande in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, has practically no bathroom facilities or showers and migrant advocates say it is a health hazard.
Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing
The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.
Border Patrol agent shot ahead of Biden border visit to El Paso
A Border Patrol agent assigned to its El Paso region was shot Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"
"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.
Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives Was Found Living as a Yoga Teacher in Mexico
One of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives was recently arrested in Mexico, where he reportedly lived under an assumed identity and taught yoga classes. Jorge Rueda Landeros had been on the lam for over a decade after allegedly murdering university professor Sue Marcum in her Maryland home on Oct. 25, 2010.
Biden says US can't 'wall ourselves off' as his Delaware beach house adds new barrier
President Joe Biden said that "we cannot wall ourselves off from shared problems" at a summit with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Tuesday.
Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris
Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.
U.S. asks Mexico to ‘divert’ migrants away from El Paso to South Texas, congressman says
A South Texas congressman says the surge of migrants currently crossing in El Paso soon will be diverted to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border, Border Report has learned.
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant is reported to have stolen a road roller from a private ranch in Texas and drove the vehicle until it ran out of fuel.
Six dead in Texas highway pile-up with minivan
Six people died and five were injured in a multi-car auto accident in Texas, the Associated Press reports.The crash occured on Friday on US Highway 59 around 6.20pm in George West, about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, when a Chrysler mini van tried to overtake another vehicle in a no-passing zone, crashing head-on into an oncoming SUV and causing a multi-car pileup in the opposing lane."It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt Guadalupe Casarez of Texas Department of Public Safety told the AP.Authorities don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck, Mr Casarez added.The driver of the minivan,...
Comments / 4