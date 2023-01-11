ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Angela Legarreta
3d ago

that's because they thought Biden was going to give them free everything to stay, all or most of the illigals are nothing more then free loaders, if they put this much energy to working in there country it might be better,

CBS News

Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Migrants plead with El Paso cops as they’re rounded up ahead of Biden visit: Video

Gripping video captures the moment migrants in El Paso pray in vain as cops rounded them up outside a local church shelter ahead of President Biden’s first visit to the Mexican border on Sunday. “Cover us, Father, in the name of Jesus,” a man is heard praying loudly in Spanish as cops and US customs agents rounded up as many as 150 immigrants in the Texas border city, a report by NBC News shows. “They come seeking your salvation, sir,” the man says. “They are looking for a better future. They’re respecting the law, sir. “We respect the law and they’re doing their...
EL PASO, TX
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
New York Post

15-year-old Mexican migrant run over by car while trying to cross Texas highway

Illegal migrants scaled a 30-foot border wall and made it across two busy Texas highways before a 15-year-old member of their group was struck by a car as they crossed a third Wednesday. David Herrera — who was driving the car that hit the boy on Interstate 10 in El Paso — had swerved in an attempt to avoid the fleeing migrants. He then pulled over, so traumatized he could barely speak. “Once I hit him, I just stopped over here,” said Herrera, 63, indicating a median strip where he sat in his car. Herrera told The Post he lives in...
EL PASO, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing

The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.
LAREDO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.

Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
MANNING, SC
Ash Jurberg

Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris

Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Six dead in Texas highway pile-up with minivan

Six people died and five were injured in a multi-car auto accident in Texas, the Associated Press reports.The crash occured on Friday on US Highway 59 around 6.20pm in George West, about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, when a Chrysler mini van tried to overtake another vehicle in a no-passing zone, crashing head-on into an oncoming SUV and causing a multi-car pileup in the opposing lane."It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt Guadalupe Casarez of Texas Department of Public Safety told the AP.Authorities don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck, Mr Casarez added.The driver of the minivan,...
GEORGE WEST, TX

