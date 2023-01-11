Gripping video captures the moment migrants in El Paso pray in vain as cops rounded them up outside a local church shelter ahead of President Biden’s first visit to the Mexican border on Sunday. “Cover us, Father, in the name of Jesus,” a man is heard praying loudly in Spanish as cops and US customs agents rounded up as many as 150 immigrants in the Texas border city, a report by NBC News shows. “They come seeking your salvation, sir,” the man says. “They are looking for a better future. They’re respecting the law, sir. “We respect the law and they’re doing their...

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO