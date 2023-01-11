ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Sources: Texas A&M bolsters support staff with former FCS position coach

New Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is bolstering the Aggies' offensive staff by hiring Miles Fishback as an offensive analyst, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday. Fishback spent 2022 as the running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator at Morehead State. Prior to that, Fishback was a graduate assistant on...
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game

The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
FULL SCHEDULE: East Texas high school cheerleading squads to compete in UIL State Spirit Championships

TYLER, Texas — High school cheerleading squads from all across Texas will face off this week at the UIL Spirit State Championships in Fort Worth. Spirit is an extracurricular activity that focuses on the traditional game day role cheerleaders have on the sidelines and in schools supporting athletic teams. At the UIL Spirit State Championships, schools will compete in three categories: crowd leading, fight song, and band dance.
With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned

With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned — After wrapping another historic season, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears celebrated their second consecutive UIL Class 5A Division II Football State Championship. The festivities kicked off with a community parade that began at For Oak...
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth

Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
