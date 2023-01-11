Read full article on original website
Two Nacogdoches High School Students make Texas All-State Bands
They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter of Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to four veterans in Kilgore today. It’s their way of supplying a hug to a veteran whenever they need one. East Texas lawmakers propose bills meant to...
Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families with children affected by autism. “Here at the retreat, it allows another 60 to 80 families to come out a season, which is huge,” said Elijah’s Retreat Executive Director Cheryl Torres.
Nacogdoches martial arts master prepares women to survive worst-case scenarios
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This January marks the 19th National Stalking Awareness Month, and 13.5 million people are stalked annually. The event is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this traumatic and dangerous crime. Arlandus Chimney is a sixth-degree black belt in Nacogdoches. For 31 years,...
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Fundraiser to benefit renovations for Zion Hill First Baptist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Zion Hill First Baptist Church only needs a few finishing touches before it opens to the public later this spring, but Veronica Amoe, the Historic Sites Manager for the City of Nacogdoches, said they’re already planning ahead. “Even though the Zion Hill restoration is...
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters responded to a home heavily involved in flames Saturday morning. The family was able to escape unharmed, but the house is likely to be a total loss. At about 8:50 a.m., dispatch received a call of a garage on fire on Baltrusol Court in the...
East Texas Ag News: Improving your garden soil
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Gardeners have truly appreciated the recent rain and are watching the weather and the calendar for opportunities to get to work outside. Be it your yard, landscape or vegetable garden, many of us can’t wait for the sun to shine so we can start digging, prepping the garden, and planting!
Jasper County Missing Mom
'Additional items' located...
Lufkin dog ‘Sage’ in recovery after machete attack
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Jorge Gonzalez of Lufkin says his 9-year-old pit bull, named Sage, has lived with him since he was a puppy. On Friday, Gonzalez rushed Sage to the Angelina Animal Hospital after he was attacked with a machete. “This pet was unusually injured. It had some pretty...
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County judge has handed down a life sentence to a Lufkin man convicted of murder. A jury found Tyron Dwuan Mark, 52, guilty of murder in November. Mark elected the judge to determine his punishment. Mark is accused in the February 2019 death of...
‘Sweet soul’: Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been 15 months since a 31-year-old Jasper County mother was last seen. There is an $11,900 reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of Cristi Ruso. Ruso was last seen by family on Oct. 21, 2021. Her disappearance is still a mystery...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches rank in top three across nation for December flu cases
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Flu season started early this year, and East Texas was one of the hardest hit areas of the country. Lufkin and Nacogdoches were ranked third for number of flu cases across the nation according to Walgreens’ flu index, which measures Tamiflu prescriptions that are filled out in areas.
WebXtra: Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn't end tragically. Braxton Warren said he was on his way to a gas station at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when he noticed something in the roadway along Rhones Quarter Road.
