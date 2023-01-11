ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Fundraiser to benefit renovations for Zion Hill First Baptist Church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Zion Hill First Baptist Church only needs a few finishing touches before it opens to the public later this spring, but Veronica Amoe, the Historic Sites Manager for the City of Nacogdoches, said they’re already planning ahead. “Even though the Zion Hill restoration is...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters responded to a home heavily involved in flames Saturday morning. The family was able to escape unharmed, but the house is likely to be a total loss. At about 8:50 a.m., dispatch received a call of a garage on fire on Baltrusol Court in the...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

East Texas Ag News: Improving your garden soil

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Gardeners have truly appreciated the recent rain and are watching the weather and the calendar for opportunities to get to work outside. Be it your yard, landscape or vegetable garden, many of us can’t wait for the sun to shine so we can start digging, prepping the garden, and planting!
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Jasper County Missing Mom

“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. ‘Additional items’ located...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin dog ‘Sage’ in recovery after machete attack

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Jorge Gonzalez of Lufkin says his 9-year-old pit bull, named Sage, has lived with him since he was a puppy. On Friday, Gonzalez rushed Sage to the Angelina Animal Hospital after he was attacked with a machete. “This pet was unusually injured. It had some pretty...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Lufkin, Nacogdoches rank in top three across nation for December flu cases

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Flu season started early this year, and East Texas was one of the hardest hit areas of the country. Lufkin and Nacogdoches were ranked third for number of flu cases across the nation according to Walgreens’ flu index, which measures Tamiflu prescriptions that are filled out in areas.
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy