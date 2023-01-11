Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Figurative knives cut both ways in Anderson
ANDERSON – Laurens Academy’s trip to New Covenant School basketball was wildly erratic. Perhaps some explanation is in order. The Cavalier girls are 13-0; the boys are 0-5. Hence was it less surprising that the Crusaders won the boys game, 65-28, and the New Covenant girls won, 54-25.
laurenscountysports.com
Generals take command
TAYLORS – Reagan Buff of Wade Hampton scored 10 points, as did Zoe Young of Laurens in girls basketball on Friday night. The teams had little else in common as the Generals (9-5, 1-1 Region 2-4A) defeated the Raiders (2-11, 0-3), 49-24. Only three players – Young, CaDayzhia Grant...
laurenscountysports.com
Clinton boys come home, sweet home
Clinton High School's basketball teams returned to the friendly confines of the home gym on Friday night, splitting a pair of Region 4-3A games against longtime rival Woodruff. The Red Devils’ 64-45 victory over the Wolverines put a cap on a 3-game boys skid. Clinton (10-5, 1-1 region) had played...
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose win vanishes in OT
Presbyterian got 22 points – and perfect 7-7 shooting – from Kobe Stewart. The Blue Hose led most the way. Jalen Forrest scored 20. Crosby James scored 15. But still … Gardner-Webb won the Big South men’s basketball game at Templeton Center on Wednesday night, in overtime, by a score of 79-78.
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
Columbia Star
Dutch Fork’s Green wins Gatorade Player of the Year
Dutch Fork High School student-athlete Jarvis Green has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is the first Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Dutch Fork High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but...
Highly-Touted 2024 TE Commits to Clemson
Clemson picked up its third verbal pledge of the 2024 recruiting cycle as TE Christian Bentancur announced a commitment to the Tigers.
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
Shane Beamer Blasts South Carolina Radio Program for Garrett Riley Claim
The Gamecocks coach was none too pleased with a report claiming his program really wanted to hire Riley prior to his deal with Clemson.
FOX Carolina
Man goes missing after recent move to Greenville
Clemson has hired Garrett Riley as their new offensive coordinator. Riley was previously at TCU and is the brother of Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley.
My Fox 8
Clemson Fires Offensive Coordinator, Eyes TCU Replacement
The Tigers have parted ways with assistant coach Brandon Streeter. Dabo Swinney did not waste any time in preparing to improve his team for the 2023 season. Swinney announced that Brandon Streeter will not return as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to a statement from the team. As an offensive unit, Clemson ranked third among ACC teams in scoring offense but seventh in total offense, fifth in rushing offense and ninth in passing offense.
wspa.com
Storm damage in Laurens Co.
Storm damage in Laurens Co. Chilly and mostly dry Saturday with warmer weather returning next week. Spartanburg, Mauldin & Eastside boys earn Friday …. Spartanburg, Mauldin & Eastside boys earn Friday wins; Mauldin & Gaffney girls among Friday victories. Before you sell: What you should know about wholesale …. Have...
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner quadruples jackpot in big win
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A month has passed since a woman cashed in a $200,000 Powerball win from Upstate gas station. “I’m still pinching myself,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Officials say that the woman was buying another Powerball ticket at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett...
FOX Carolina
Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
housebeautiful.com
Designer Whitney McGregor Freshens Up a Starter Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina
When a young couple’s charming 1942 home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, needed a new aesthetic direction, they called in Greenville designer Whitney McGregor for help. The result is so upbeat and fresh that McGregor says she would happily move right in. “In another world, I live here by myself,” McGregor laughs. “It’s happy and cozy and bright, and it’s reflective of my clients and their personality. They’re light and fun-loving.”
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“H” is for Hamrick, Wiley Cicero (1860-1931)
“H” is for Hamrick, Wiley Cicero (1860-1931). Industrialist, businessman, politician. A native of Cleveland County, North Carolina, Hamrick and his family moved to Gaffney in 1895. He was a leader in the successful effort to form the new County of Cherokee with Gaffney as the county seat. In 1900 Hamrick and other local citizens organized a cotton manufacturing enterprise, Limestone Mills. As the company’s secretary and treasurer, (and later, executive officer) he oversaw the construction of five textile mills in what would become the Hamrick Group. He served in the South Carolina Senate (1910 and 1927-1934). He was a longtime trustee of Limestone College (1899 to 1935). Wiley Cicero Hamrick’s autobiography, Life Values in the New South, examined problems faced by southern textile manufacturers, their worldview, and their values during the early twentieth century.
Spartanburg leaders break ground on Southside Cultural Monument
On Friday, Spartanburg leaders broke ground on the Southside Cultural Monument, which will honor Black history in the community.
FOX Carolina
Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville named one of top '52 Places to Go in 2023' in the world
OK, word has already gotten out. Big time. The latest accolade for Greenville comes from none other than the New York Times. The publication ranks Greenville No. 14 in its list of top travel destinations for 2023. Greenville holds its own against some of the most exotic locations across the...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
