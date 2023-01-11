Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Scott Bright
Mr. Scott Bright, age 65 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Friday January 13, 2023 in Hope, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott, Eddie Brazzel, Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
hopeprescott.com
Barbara Weems
Barbara Ann Weems, 81, of Hope, AR, passed away on January 11, 2023, after battling a short illness. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Geneva and Norywel Gildon, husband William Oran Weems, Jr., brother, James ‘Solen’ Gildon, and sisters Louise Smith and Carolyn Clifford. She is survived by her children, Gary & Marianne Weems of Hope, AR; Gina & Dan Thompson, of Lindale, TX; Anthony & Dena Weems, of Bradley, AR; and Willie and Lynn Weems, of Texarkana, AR; grandchildren Coleman Thompson, Kamren Scott (Jeremy), William Weems (Nicole), Clay Thompson, Blaine Weems (Jorden), and Scott Weems, Jessica (Lucas) Brasfield, Holden Williams and three great grandchildren; brothers William “Bud” Gildon, Allen “Joey” Gildon, Jerry Gildon, Earnest “Rusty” Gildon, and Michael Gildon; and sister Charlene Williams.
hopeprescott.com
Blevins Hornet High Five
These students were recognized today by our SRO, Deputy Becky Billings for their acts of kindness! Some picked up trash on the playground, others held doors open for people in need. Whatever the act we are proud of them for their their willingness to be a leader! Students received a certificate and a meal certificate sponsored by El Agaves Mexican Restaurant in Hope!
hopeprescott.com
Bowie Heritage Festival dates set
WASHINGTON – Don’t miss the 2nd Annual James Black’s Bowie Heritage Festival on April 21-22, 2023, in Washington, Arkansas. The festival will celebrate James Black, the bladesmith who forged the first Bowie Knife for Jim Bowie in Washington, Arkansas, and showcase a variety of Arkansas heritage crafts and trades.
inforney.com
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
hopeprescott.com
Matt Dunham Honored at Spring Hill for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week
In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, we appreciate your service and protection! Thank you for always being present for students and staff of Spring Hill High School!
magnoliareporter.com
Heavy rains cause coffin to rise at cemetery near Taylor
Last week’s severe storms that hit Columbia County caused a casket to rise from its final resting place at a Taylor cemetery. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said due to the heavy rain that soaked the St. Paul Cemetery behind the St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor, the coffin floated up last Monday and eventually became lodged on top of a headstone nearby.
hopeprescott.com
McNab explosion update
McNAB – On Thursday January 12, at approximately 9:30 am, Hempstead County Deputies, Fulton First Responders, and Pafford EMS were dispatched to 161 Mallard Drive in McNab, to a reported explosion with injuries. Deputies arrived to find two males suffering from what appeared to be severe burns. Pafford EMS...
ktoy1047.com
Multiple agencies search for missing Vivian man
22-year-old Michah Roberts was reported missing by his family around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to the family, Roberts was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white yoga pants before walking into the woods carrying a gun belonging to his grandmother. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, agents with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, and K-9 groups from Shreveport and Texarkana are currently searching for the young man.
KTBS
Single vehicle crashed into Slim Chickens restaurant
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Chevrolet crashed into a Slim Chickens fast food restaurant on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Texas on Monday. According to TTPD spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, the 55-year-old driver swerved into the front of the restaurant in order to avoid a collision on the road. The crash...
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
hopeprescott.com
Accident On Highway 67 West in Front of Hope In Action #2
The Hope Fire Department, Pafford, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Saturday around 12:15pm that resulted in at least one person being treated on the scene by Pafford. The accident was reported as a two-vehicle accident but apparently another vehicle figured into the accident but wasn’t struck. It appeared the vehicle in the ditch might have struck a stop sign. This vehicle was pulling a trailer and a washing machine and lawn mower were damaged in the accident.
KTBS
CASA Texarkana faces major repairs after pipes burst
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana nonprofit is in cleanup mode after pipes burst during the Christmas holiday causing major water damage. The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children or CASA office on Main Street is now looking for ways to make repairs without the cost impacting their services. It's not the best situation for CASA and the Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center, but it could have been worse.
txktoday.com
Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad
TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
txktoday.com
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
ktoy1047.com
De Queen man arrested for assault
20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested by deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 alleging that Chapman physically assaulted her and held her at knifepoint. According to the girlfriend, the two began arguing after Chapman found messages on her phone that upset him. Chapman was turned over to Garland County deputies after his arrest and booked into the Garland County Jail.
Crash near Arkadelphia shuts down I-30 in all directions
All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are blocked near Arkadelphia while crews clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
hopeprescott.com
Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Board of Directors which will host the first Community Coffee of the year
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their. Chamber Executive Director, Christy Burns, would like to thank the Board of Directors for committing their time to serving the Chamber and the community in this capacity. “We are looking forward to a great year for the Chamber and the community of Hope & Hempstead County. The Chamber is able to carry out its mission because of volunteers such as the Board of Directors.”
texarkanafyi.com
2 Lives Lost in Overnight Crash on Stateline Avenue
An overnight crash on Stateline Avenue has claimed the lives of two individuals. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that the accident occurred just after 3:00 am. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Stateline when it struck concrete flipping the car and causing it to burst into flames. Two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
