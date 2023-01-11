Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
How to Watch the Every 'House Party' Movie
House Party is coming to a new generation with LeBron James' reboot in 2023, but '90s kids who know and love the original may be feeling nostalgic for the classic Kid 'n Play hit. Here's how to watch and stream the classic House Party series.
Jason Voorhees Will Never Die! Every 'Friday the 13th' Movie, Ranked
Everyone knows that Friday the 13th is an unlucky date. It's also the worst possible time to go camping. The Friday the 13th movies star Jason Voorhees, the iconic hockey mask wearing killer. While the film series wouldn't be considered high art by many, they are very popular among horror and slasher fans. Whenever a Friday falls on the 13th of the month, it's a perfect opportunity to marathon this series. Here's a ranking of each film, from worst to best.
Robbie Bachman, drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman -- the drummer of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive -- has died at age 69, his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman announced via Twitter on Thursday. "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together," Bachman said alongside a black and white photo of the band.
‘History of the World Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
‘Night Court’: Melissa Rauch Reveals Revival Theme Song’s Connection to Original (VIDEO)
“When people hear the term ‘reboot,’ I think there’s like an, ‘Ah! What are you gonna do to my favorite show?!'” Melissa Rauch says of her upcoming Night Court reboot, premiering January 17 on NBC. Don’t worry, she’s just as much a fan of the...
‘American Born Chinese’: Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan Feature in First Look (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is staging a mini Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion with first-look photos for American Born Chinese — which is set to debut this spring — featuring Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The actors are among the ensemble cast for this series based...
‘That ’90s Show’: Debra Jo Rupp Teases What’s New With Kitty & Red
Hello, Wisconsin! That ’90s Show continues the laugh-filled look back at years gone by that started with eight popular seasons of That ’70s Show (1998-2006). The action now takes place in 1995, but the winning formula remains the same — there’s a new set of teens who’ll be heading down to the basement that is still oddly smoky.
‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Hugh Dillon Teases Ian’s ‘Ethical Drift’ in Season 2
What’s next after that prison riot that ended the first season of Mayor of Kingstown? In one word: chaos. Can Mike (Jeremy Renner) find any semblance of control in the town? How will Ian (Hugh Dillon, who also co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), who were in the prison, be affected moving forward? TV Insider spoke with Dillon about that and more ahead of the January 15 premiere on Paramount+.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Still With ‘GMA3,’ but ‘Unlikely’ to Return Following Relationship Investigation
It was initially reported earlier on Friday, January 13, that Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were “out” at GMA3 following an investigation into their relationship issued by ABC. Now, an ABC spokesperson is clearing the air, saying Robach and Holmes have not been terminated from the morning news show.
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg plays Daniel Brophy, the victim of wife Nancy Brophy's crime in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story." He suspected Daniel fatally ignored warning signs.
