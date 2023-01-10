Bulldogs endure through 2OT, beat Midway

St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson, center, instructs his team during a timeout in Tuesday’s game against Midway in St. Pauls. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys basketball team had to endure a lot Tuesday against Midway: a 13-point first half, a blown 12-point fourth-quarter lead, missed opportunities to win the game in both regulation and a first overtime period. Even after twice leading by five early in the second overtime, the visitors came back to tie the game.

But finally, after an exhausting 40 minutes, when the buzzer sounded a third time it culminated a St. Pauls victory, as the Bulldogs earned a 64-62 Southeastern Athletic Conference win.

“It was an experience,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We responded. The youth of our team, it showed tonight, but we’ve just got to continue working and getting better. … We were fortunate this night; it was our night and the ball bounced in our direction.”

St. Pauls (6-7, 2-1 Southeastern) scored the first five points of the second overtime, sparked by a Cameron Revels 3-pointer, and led 62-57 with 1:48 left in the session; a Jack Hazelback 3 and a Tripp Westbrook putback for Midway (8-5, 1-3 Southeastern) tied the game with 1:21 left before St. Pauls held the ball until the final seconds, when Revels was fouled on a drive to the basket with 7.9 seconds left.

The senior guard calmly stepped up and sank both free throws, his 22nd and 23rd points of the game. Both teams then turned the ball over in the frantic final seconds before time expired.

“Big time players make big time plays,” Thompson said. “He made a crucial 3 for us in regulation, and he made some stops for us on the defensive end too. He’s a returning senior and him and MJ do some big things for us. I’m glad he was able to respond.”

“After that fourth quarter, we went into that first overtime and it was rough — tired, didn’t have no energy,” Revels said. “That second overtime hit and we just had to get right, had to bring all that energy back and dig deep. … I know I’m a senior, so I had to hit (the free throws) and knock it down.”

Neither team led by more than two points in the first overtime. Josiah Sanders hit a free throw to give St. Pauls a 55-54 lead with 10.4 seconds left; after he missed the second, Tyson Thompson was fouled on the rebound, but missed both free throws. Midway’s Jamir McRae then made one of two free throws on the other end with 2.0 seconds remaining to tie the game at 55-55; St. Pauls did not get off a shot in the final two seconds.

In the stretch run of regulation, Revels hit a go-ahead 3 with 1:03 left for a 48-46 Bulldogs lead. Midway’s Casey Culbreth answered with a layup 15 seconds later to tie the score. St. Pauls held for the last shot, but turned the ball over in the closing seconds before a half-court shot attempt by the Raiders was no good.

“It could have (come back to hurt us), and it has for us throughout the season,” Thompson said. “What I mean by youth, I’m talking age and also experience as well. Those guys being at a crucial time and making those plays at the end was big. It’s a double whammy for us; it’s youth with age, and youth with experience.”

St. Pauls’ opportunity to ultimately win the game started with a strong defensive first half; the Bulldogs mustered just 13 first-half points, but only trailed by four points at halftime.

The Bulldogs led 6-4 after a Marcus Galbreath dunk with 4:05 left in the opening period, then didn’t score from the floor again until Galbreath hit a putback at the 2:42 mark in the second quarter. Midway led 8-6 by the end of the first quarter and 12-9 before Galbreath’s drought-ending basket, and led 17-13 at the break.

“We knew it was going to be rough on offense; we just haven’t had a good start and our defense has just been keeping doing it good and stuff,” Revels said. “We were just trying to do well on the defensive side, just to stay in the game.”

After the 13-point half, St. Pauls put up 22 points in the third quarter; the Bulldogs started the second half with an 8-3 stretch to take a 21-20 lead, then after a back-and-forth stretch through the middle of the period St. Pauls finished the quarter with on an 8-0 run, including six points from Galbreath, to take a 35-30 lead to the fourth.

“We knew we had to speed them up, because they wanted to play a slower game. I know for them, if we speed them up that’d get our guys going,” Thompson said. “Once we started to speed them up, press them a little bit, we were able to get rolling, able to catch some easy shots and get some stops on defense.”

St. Pauls extended the run to 15-0 to take a 42-30 lead with 5:57 to go after back-to-back Elijah Blanding baskets. Midway responded with a 13-1 run to tie the game at 43-43 with 3:15 left, then took a 46-45 lead on a Tripp Westbrook triple at the 1:32 mark before Revels’ go-ahead 3.

Baldwin shines in Lady Bulldogs win

All season long, while St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson and Jashontae Harris have been the Bulldogs’ top two scorers in nearly every game, Tyasia Baldwin had been a more quiet contributor.

Thompson and Harris led the way again in Tuesday’s game against Midway — doing so with ease, like it was just another night at the office — but Baldwin was also key in a Bulldogs victory as the junior forward scored 10 points and St. Pauls earned a 65-36 win.

“We need to get her started, get her in a little rhythm, not just for this night but for the conference,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “She brings that energy like Jakieya. She’s very athletic, quick, long. She’s the muscle of the group; she’s not going to take no mess. She’s a tough kid — sweet and tough. We’re trying to get her going, because with that it would turn into a big three then, a real big three.”

Baldwin scored in double figures for the second time this season, after a 17-point performance against Lake View in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout on Dec. 14, while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

“I added points to the board. We worked together as a team, we tried to play defense how our coach told us to before the game … and offensively we did good as a team,” Baldwin said. “We worked together as a team, moved the ball more. We moved around more and we passed the ball more. And I finished my layups.”

Thompson threatened a triple-double for St. Pauls (8-3, 3-0 Southeastern), with 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals; she also dished four assists. Harris scored 25 points for the Bulldogs.

Jaycie Byrd and Kara Beth Benton each had six points and McKenzie Williams and Megan Jackson each had five for Midway (7-6, 1-3 Southeastern).

St. Pauls, which earned its 41st straight conference win, took a 14-9 lead after the first quarter, led by six points from Thompson. The Bulldogs also allowed nine Raiders points in the second quarter, but scored 19 to build a 33-18 halftime lead. Thompson scored seven second-quarter points, with four each by Harris and Baldwin.

The Bulldogs outscored Midway 18-7 in the third quarter to take a 51-25 advantage to the fourth. Thompson had 10 points in the period. Harris scored 12 in the fourth, building the Bulldogs’ lead to as many as 36 points.

St. Pauls plays Friday at Clinton.