Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral
Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
thesource.com
Queen Naija Confronts Lil Meech in New Video “Let’s Talk About It”
Today, multi-platinum songstress Queen Naija kicks off the new year with “Let’s Talk About It,” a slow-burning but unstoppable new single that calls out all the self-absorbed and drama-obsessed men of the world. Accompanied by a cinematic video that finds Queen taking back her power, “Let’s Talk About It” arrives around the Detroit-bred artist’s milestone fifth anniversary of her breakthrough hit “Medicine” (a double-platinum smash that premiered on New Year’s Day in 2018 and immediately set her meteoric rise in motion).
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
SZA Teases “Kill Bill” Music Video Featuring Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox will star in the upcoming music video for SZA’s fan favorite, “Kill Bill.”. SZA is revving up to release a new video for a fan-favorite off of her sophomore album, S.O.S. The TDE songstress debuted the trailer for the single, “Kill Bill” earlier today through TheShadeRoom, who obtained an exclusive clip. Given the song’s title, it appears that SZA is staying true to Quentin Tarantino’s concept, especially since she landed one of the stars of Kill Bill to appear in the video. Vivica A. Fox, who starred in Kill Bill Vol. 1, will make a cameo in the music video.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Yung Miami On New Year’s Eve
Rapper Caresha ‘Yung Miami’ Brownlee, who we all know from the duo, City Girls was spotted on New Year’s Eve at Diddy’s Yacht Party in St. Barths. She was quoted as saying on her instagram page, Another 365 days around the world with you Happy New Year? She’s been getting a lot of slack lately because her fans was questioning her boo’s loyalty because it was revealed that Diddy just had a baby by someone else and he was spotted out with ANOTHER female too. Diddy is a complete mess but do you boo lol!
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Pookie Loc, Deb Antney Claims
Deb Antney says Gucci Mane never killed Pookie Loc, despite previous claims. Deb Antney called cap on claims that Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’s affiliate Pookie Loc during a home invasion. During a recent interview with the Ugly Money Podcast, Deb Antney discussed Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle in...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Gotit Warns Everyone To Not Post About Lil Keed
The 23-year-old took to an Instagram Live video on Wednesday (January 11) to share the message. Jury selection in Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case is officially underway. However, the reports that it could last six-nine months is evidently proving to make it difficult in selecting the jury. Now...
Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars
Dr. Dre is officially cashing out. He is reportedly selling his catalog to Universal Music to the tune of $200 million dollars. As spotted on Variety Magazine the Rap legend has striking a deal where he will give up a portion of his musical assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings. According to the report […] The post Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
50 Cent Spurred to Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion Due to Tory Lanez’s Jail Call
In an interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent attempted to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for making light of and perpetuating the idea that she had lied about being shot by Canadian artist Tory Lanez. Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan last month and awaits sentencing. In an unwieldy conversation — where Big Boy implied he would encourage Oprah Winfrey to be unfaithful in a hypothetical relationship between the two of them and 50 Cent described Gabrielle Union’s recent revelations about a “dysfunctional” marriage prior to her relationship with Dwyane Wade as “hoe shit” — the New...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Kylie Jenner Wears a Plunging Neckline and Thigh-High Slit on Christmas Eve
Kylie Jenner rang in Christmas Eve at her family's annual holiday party clad in custom Mugler from head to toe. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and her daughter, Stormi, received custom looks from current house creative director Casey Cadwallader, which were a play on couture pieces from the brand's 1999 archives. It makes sense Jenner tapped Cadwallader for the occasion after attending the Thierry Mugler exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum, where she looked back at the designer's most iconic creations.
Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video
Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
Hypebae
SZA Teases Dropping a Deluxe Version of 'SOS' Soon
It hasn’t been long since SZA released her sophomore album, SOS, and already, she’s teasing dropping a deluxe version. The “Kill Bill” singer revealed her plans for the deluxe album during a recent interview with Most Requested Live. She mentioned she recorded a lot of songs,...
musictimes.com
Quezz Slammed After Allegedly Filming Music Video at Big Scarr's Funeral [VIDEO]
Big Scarr's brother Quezz Ruthless has been called out for reportedly shooting a music video at the rapper's funeral. HipHopDX uploaded a copy of a clip showing Quezz Ruthless reportedly shooting a music video in Memphis. It shows the rapper standing outside the funeral home while other people surround him with their phones' flashlights going on and off.
Quavo Emotionally Tributes Takeoff In “Without You” Music Video
It’s been a little over two months since the passing of Migos member Takeoff. Upon his death, many of the Atlanta rapper’s musical peers shared their condolences about their brother-in-music — including ex-Migos member Offset and Boosie Badazz, who recently released the music video “Rocket Man.” Now, Quavo is mourning the loss of his nephew and group member on wax, sharing his innermost sentiments about that dreadful November night that changed everything for him.More from VIBE.comTakeoff's Alleged Killer Released From Jail On $1M BondABC Confuses Takeoff For Quavo During Year-End MemoriamOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To Find On Wednesday...
50 Cent Reacts To His Music Being Played At Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip of his 2003 single “In Da Club” being played at a Ja Rule concert. Video of the moment, which occurred prior to Ja’s performance at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2022, recently surfaced and shows members of the “Put It On Me” rapper’s team scrambling in an attempt to have the DJ cut the song off as it blared from the speakers.More from VIBE.comJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being Played At His Concert50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $9M To Perform At The...
Complex
Kodak Black Seen Talking With YoungBoy Never Broke Again on FaceTime After Years of Animosity
After beefing for a number of years, it appears as though Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are working through their differences. The two rappers have been going back-and-forth since at least 2017, with shots fired both on records and on social media. Whatever the issue was between them, however, they appear to be putting aside. In a video originally shared to Kodak’s Instagram Stories, the two rappers could be seen laughing and talking on a FaceTime call. It’s somewhat unclear what they’re talking about in the clip, but there doesn’t seem to be much animosity between them anymore.
Comments / 0