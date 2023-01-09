ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Police say they no longer consider local woman to be missing

By Idaho Falls Police Department news release
UPDATE

The Idaho Falls Police Department is no longer searching for Ms. Burroughs. We have determined that she is alive and appears to be acting of her own accord at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amber Burroughs, a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls. Ms. Burroughs did not arrive at work yesterday morning, which is out of character for her, and has been unreachable since. Ms. Burroughs is approximately 5’ 7”, 165 pounds, and has red hair.

Anyone who has knowledge of Ms. Burroughs current whereabouts or who has seen or had contact with her since yesterday (January 8, 2023) morning at 6:15 a.m. is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.

Thank you for your assistance sharing this message with your audiences. A photo of Ms. Burroughs is attached.

Community Policy