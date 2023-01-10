ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

morethanthecurve.com

Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Details on how to fill the vacancy

Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from office effective January 17th. MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
Mercury

Longtime Berks controller will not seek reelection

After nearly two decades of running the office that pays Berks County’s bills and examines the financial health of its departments, Sandy Graffius is stepping away from the post. The longtime controller announced Wednesday that she will not seek reelection when her term expires later this year. Graffius was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Kicking off MRC’s 7th Year of “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing®”

Reading, PA – The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) is proud to announce the 7th year of “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing®” (WSCM) in Berks and Schuylkill counties where MRC promotes CTE and STEM Education in middle school communities. This program heightens young people’s awareness of various manufacturing career paths.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Shoemakersville woman

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is requesting assistance for locating next of kin for a 77-year-old Shoemakersville woman. Nancy Glidewell was pronounced dead on January 11 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
bctv.org

New Court Volunteers Advocate for Berks Children

CASA of Berks County swears in the 16th class of volunteers for a team of 52 court-appointed special advocates. “I want to make sure that children are heard and that they are safe.” Says newly sworn-in child advocate Jessyca Garlic. Jessyca received a BA degree in addiction and mental health from Alvernia University and is currently a graduate student in social work at Kutztown University. “I want to help children receive the support and services they need. I look forward to serving as a CASA Advocate.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Leck Waste Services Acquires Berks County Hauling Company

Leck Waste Services, a Pennsylvania based solid & liquid waste hauling and recycling company of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, has announced the acquisition of Johns Sanitation Inc., a Fleetwood Pennsylvania based solid waste hauling company. With this acquisition, Leck Waste Services will increase its solid waste collection division by adding 5,000 waste customers in Berks County Pennsylvania.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading City Council Meeting 1-9-23

The City of Reading City Council held their biweekly meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
DELCO.Today

State Vs. Municipal Power Weighed in Chester Bankruptcy Case

A state official’s request to have authority over Chester’s administrative functions, effectively suspending the mayor and city council, is unlikely, ruled a Commonwealth judge on a petition filed in November by Chester’s Receiver Michael Doweary, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “That’s where things get...
CHESTER, PA
iheart.com

Egg Prices Continue to Increase

(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

