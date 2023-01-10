Read full article on original website
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
morethanthecurve.com
Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Details on how to fill the vacancy
Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from office effective January 17th. MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
bctv.org
Berks Schools, Orgs Selected to Receive Funding for Food Access, Ag Education
Harrisburg, PA – At the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the PA Farm Show Monday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and ag education programs through the PA Farm Bill 2022-23 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs. Nearly $1...
Mercury
Longtime Berks controller will not seek reelection
After nearly two decades of running the office that pays Berks County’s bills and examines the financial health of its departments, Sandy Graffius is stepping away from the post. The longtime controller announced Wednesday that she will not seek reelection when her term expires later this year. Graffius was...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
bctv.org
Berks County Selected to be First Pilot Site for National COVID-19 Home Test to Treat Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Health and County of Berks will be the nation’s first to test a new COVID-19 Home Test to Treat Pilot Program run by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) through the U.S. Department of Human Services (HHS).
bctv.org
Kicking off MRC’s 7th Year of “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing®”
Reading, PA – The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) is proud to announce the 7th year of “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing®” (WSCM) in Berks and Schuylkill counties where MRC promotes CTE and STEM Education in middle school communities. This program heightens young people’s awareness of various manufacturing career paths.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Shoemakersville woman
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is requesting assistance for locating next of kin for a 77-year-old Shoemakersville woman. Nancy Glidewell was pronounced dead on January 11 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at...
bctv.org
New Court Volunteers Advocate for Berks Children
CASA of Berks County swears in the 16th class of volunteers for a team of 52 court-appointed special advocates. “I want to make sure that children are heard and that they are safe.” Says newly sworn-in child advocate Jessyca Garlic. Jessyca received a BA degree in addiction and mental health from Alvernia University and is currently a graduate student in social work at Kutztown University. “I want to help children receive the support and services they need. I look forward to serving as a CASA Advocate.”
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Leck Waste Services Acquires Berks County Hauling Company
Leck Waste Services, a Pennsylvania based solid & liquid waste hauling and recycling company of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, has announced the acquisition of Johns Sanitation Inc., a Fleetwood Pennsylvania based solid waste hauling company. With this acquisition, Leck Waste Services will increase its solid waste collection division by adding 5,000 waste customers in Berks County Pennsylvania.
Berks County company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
Harrisburg set to evict homeless people living under Mulberry Street Bridge
The city of Harrisburg is ordering dozens of people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate the area by next week. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel said the public notice flyer circulating on social media Wednesday night is accurate and that the city is planning to address the situation at a news conference on Thursday.
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Meeting 1-9-23
The City of Reading City Council held their biweekly meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
WGAL
Statement from Pennsylvania State Police on Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn fire
STRASBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday after a huge fire destroyed a popular tourist spot in Strasburg, Lancaster County. The Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn is a total loss with damage estimated in the millions of dollars. Here is the full statement from PSP:
State Vs. Municipal Power Weighed in Chester Bankruptcy Case
A state official’s request to have authority over Chester’s administrative functions, effectively suspending the mayor and city council, is unlikely, ruled a Commonwealth judge on a petition filed in November by Chester’s Receiver Michael Doweary, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “That’s where things get...
A Philly church now devotes its Saturday prayer sessions to chats with mayoral candidates
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify the location of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. There are at least 10 people who have...
iheart.com
Egg Prices Continue to Increase
(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
