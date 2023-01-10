ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Family to Family Education Registration Now Open

Family-to-Family is a free 8-session course that offers insight into the impact mental health conditions have on the entire family. The curriculum helps you as a family member learn a wide range of biomedical information and understand how these conditions affect your loved one. It combats stigma and promotes healing. You will improve your self-care and communication skills, learn problem-solving techniques and how to better advocate for your family member.
SHILLINGTON, PA
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 1-12-23

The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on January 12, 2023.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YVC of Reading’s S.T.A.R. Members Host Community Event for MLK Day

Local teens involved in a youth-driven initiative for social justice called Stand Together Against Racism (S.T.A.R.) are coming together on Martin Luther King Day to host a community event sure to leave an impact. The S.T.A.R. initiative was born through the support of Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading and VOiCEup Berks. These motivated high school students are providing an opportunity for families to learn, unite as a community, and pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King.
READING, PA
New Court Volunteers Advocate for Berks Children

CASA of Berks County swears in the 16th class of volunteers for a team of 52 court-appointed special advocates. “I want to make sure that children are heard and that they are safe.” Says newly sworn-in child advocate Jessyca Garlic. Jessyca received a BA degree in addiction and mental health from Alvernia University and is currently a graduate student in social work at Kutztown University. “I want to help children receive the support and services they need. I look forward to serving as a CASA Advocate.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Shoemakersville woman

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is requesting assistance for locating next of kin for a 77-year-old Shoemakersville woman. Nancy Glidewell was pronounced dead on January 11 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
New Year, New Day for Berks County Government 1-9-23

Commissioner Christian Leinbach talks with new Berks County COO Kevin Barnhardt and Deputy COO Larry Medaglia about their respective goals and challenges of their new jobs and the hiring process that led them to be chosen for the positions. From the program: County Connection.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for 41-year-old Birdsboro man

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. They say 41-year-old Joshua Noll was pronounced dead January 6 at his Birdsboro residence. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
BIRDSBORO, PA
City of Reading City Council Meeting 1-9-23

The City of Reading City Council held their biweekly meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023.
READING, PA

