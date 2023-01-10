Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Family to Family Education Registration Now Open
Family-to-Family is a free 8-session course that offers insight into the impact mental health conditions have on the entire family. The curriculum helps you as a family member learn a wide range of biomedical information and understand how these conditions affect your loved one. It combats stigma and promotes healing. You will improve your self-care and communication skills, learn problem-solving techniques and how to better advocate for your family member.
bctv.org
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 1-12-23
The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on January 12, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
YVC of Reading’s S.T.A.R. Members Host Community Event for MLK Day
Local teens involved in a youth-driven initiative for social justice called Stand Together Against Racism (S.T.A.R.) are coming together on Martin Luther King Day to host a community event sure to leave an impact. The S.T.A.R. initiative was born through the support of Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading and VOiCEup Berks. These motivated high school students are providing an opportunity for families to learn, unite as a community, and pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King.
bctv.org
New Court Volunteers Advocate for Berks Children
CASA of Berks County swears in the 16th class of volunteers for a team of 52 court-appointed special advocates. “I want to make sure that children are heard and that they are safe.” Says newly sworn-in child advocate Jessyca Garlic. Jessyca received a BA degree in addiction and mental health from Alvernia University and is currently a graduate student in social work at Kutztown University. “I want to help children receive the support and services they need. I look forward to serving as a CASA Advocate.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Shoemakersville woman
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is requesting assistance for locating next of kin for a 77-year-old Shoemakersville woman. Nancy Glidewell was pronounced dead on January 11 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania celebrates National Change a Pet’s Life Day with free adoption
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be celebrating National Change a Pet’s Life Day by hosting a four-day fee-waived adoption event from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to Humane Pennsylvania, National Change a Pet’s Life Day is on Jan. 24 and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
bctv.org
New Year, New Day for Berks County Government 1-9-23
Commissioner Christian Leinbach talks with new Berks County COO Kevin Barnhardt and Deputy COO Larry Medaglia about their respective goals and challenges of their new jobs and the hiring process that led them to be chosen for the positions. From the program: County Connection.
Chester County parents lose thousands on daughter’s cancelled wedding and donate venue to local non-profit
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Wedding venues often come with unbinding contracts, that lead to families losing thousands...
bctv.org
Berks County Selected to be First Pilot Site for National COVID-19 Home Test to Treat Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Health and County of Berks will be the nation’s first to test a new COVID-19 Home Test to Treat Pilot Program run by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) through the U.S. Department of Human Services (HHS).
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. “We love Media. All the great restaurants—we love Ariano, Fellini, Spasso, Desert Rose and Quotations—the Media Theatre, and I’m at work...
bctv.org
Berks Schools, Orgs Selected to Receive Funding for Food Access, Ag Education
Harrisburg, PA – At the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the PA Farm Show Monday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and ag education programs through the PA Farm Bill 2022-23 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs. Nearly $1...
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for 41-year-old Birdsboro man
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. They say 41-year-old Joshua Noll was pronounced dead January 6 at his Birdsboro residence. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Meeting 1-9-23
The City of Reading City Council held their biweekly meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Wife of trapped Allentown worker told him she's pregnant with their 1st child as rescue was underway
The City of Allentown says shortly before the man was rescued from the trench collapse, his wife was able to tell him some happy news: she's pregnant with their first child.
Young Drummer Boy from West Chester Gave His Life to the Civil War Cause
Charley King, a twelve-year-old boy from West Chester, joined the war effort in 1861 as a drummer, but his love for music ended up costing him his life, writes Mark E. Dixon for Main Line Today. When Civil War broke out in 1861, King was among the many who wanted...
