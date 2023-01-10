CASA of Berks County swears in the 16th class of volunteers for a team of 52 court-appointed special advocates. “I want to make sure that children are heard and that they are safe.” Says newly sworn-in child advocate Jessyca Garlic. Jessyca received a BA degree in addiction and mental health from Alvernia University and is currently a graduate student in social work at Kutztown University. “I want to help children receive the support and services they need. I look forward to serving as a CASA Advocate.”

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO