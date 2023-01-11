Read full article on original website
Jim Ross Wanted To Draw Bad Ratings So WWE Would Stop Using Him In The Ring
On the December 23, 2002, episode of RAW, Ross partnered up with Jerry Lawler to defeat Lance Storm and William Regal in the main event. Ross never trained to be an in-ring competitor, but he agreed to wrestle occasionally at McMahon’s request. While speaking on the Grilling JR podcast,...
Two Reasons Vince McMahon Would Sell WWE to the Saudis
“It’s completely bonkers that you ended up with a situation by 2018 where a wrestling promoter, [WWE founder and reinstated board member] Vince McMahon, was so powerful and so well connected that his business was arguably a national security risk,” said Abraham Riesman, author of Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America.Yet here we are.Riesman came on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast to give co-host, and wrestling newbie, Andy Levy some historical context for WWE and McMahon, along with a look back at his relationship with Trump, his own daughter Stephanie, and what can be said regarding...
New Match Added To NXT Vengeance Day
Apart from the two previously mentioned matches, WWE has added another match to the card. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will face Dijak on the show. This comes after Dijak has been targeting Lee for the past several weeks. It all started when Dijak returned to NXT and viciously...
Kofi Kingston Says His Job Doesn’t Change If Vince McMahon Sells WWE
Kofi Kingston is no stranger to WWE, and the way that the company can change overnight. His veteran career saw him go through a few interesting moments in the company’s history. That being said, he doesn’t seem to be sweating this new development. While speaking to CBS Sports’...
AEW Dynamite Sees Nice Jump In Viewership But Can’t Cross 1,000,000 Viewers
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average of 967,000 viewers, with a .33 in the treasured 18 to 49 demographic. The January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 864,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Opposed To A WWE Sale
The kids aren’t agreeing with Vince. Vince McMahon is back with WWE on the board of directors and in a chairman slot. Now, right after announcing his return, Stephanie McMahon, who came into power when he father “retired” originally, stepped down as co-CEO and left the company. Her husband, Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, is still with the company under a creative role. Then, rumors started to circulate about WWE selling the company, which comes after earlier reports that Vince McMahon was looking into selling the company and hired JP Morgan to do so. Today, Axios reports that they were told by sources that Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, had opposed a sale.
Vince McMahon In Talks For Royal Rumble Appearance
With the chaos going on this past week, Vince McMahon back on the board and in a CEO position, Stephanie McMahon leaving the company and talks of a potential sale, what else could go down? Well, FightFans dropped some exclusive news that sources have told them that there is discussion backstage in the company right now regarding McMahon and an appearance at the Royal Rumble.
Vince McMahon Returns To WWE Offices
Vince McMahon has returned to WWE offices after his return. Ringside News reached out to see how the company is doing with Vince McMahon’s return. In the process, we were told that Vince McMahon “has been back in the office all week.”. It was previously noted in the...
Vince McMahon Is Reportedly Already Sending Messages Of Criticism To Departments In WWE
Vince McMahon is already criticizing certain departments within WWE. According to an update on Fightful Select, Vince McMahon is rumored to already be sending messages to different departments in WWE to inform them that they’re not doing things correctly. It was also noted that there is a huge difference between Triple H and Vince McMahon’s leadership styles.
Former WWE Writer Compares Vince McMahon To Walt Disney
A former WWE writer has compared Vince McMahon and Walt Disney. While speaking to Wrestling Inc, former WWE writer and producer Robert Karpeles talked about his time working under Vince McMahon. He proceeded to compare McMahon to Walt Disney and explained the mysticism behind McMahon. “So Vince is, he’s the...
Tony Khan Had Interest In Signing Jay White Prior To AEW’s Launch
As previously reported, Jay White is expected to leave NJPW very soon as his contract will be expiring soon. After his NJPW exit, it is highly likely he will be signing either with WWE or AEW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about Jay White’s NJPW status....
William Regal’s New Role Requires Him To Be At All WWE Live Shows
William Regal’s new role will lead to more attendance at WWE TV events. According to a report by PW Insider, Regal’s new role in WWE will require him to be at all Raw and SmackDown tapings going forward. Regal has been present at numerous TV tapings since his return to the company, but he was not present for this week’s NXT New Year’s Evil tapings in Orlando.
Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Would Be Retained By Several Potential WWE Buyers
Many fans believe that Vince McMahon might be selling the company to regain creative control. However, that may not be the case for Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. According to Fightful Select, some employees within, at least, two companies listed as potential buyers indicated that there would be roles for Stephanie McMahon and Triple H post-sale.
Frankie Kazarian Announces He Is Gone From AEW, Signs Long Term Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Frankie Kazarian has been working for IMPACT Wrestling on and off in recent months after barely being seen on AEW programming. Now, at tonights Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View, Frankie made an appearance and announced that he is walking away from AEW, betting on himself and has signed a long term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.
WWE Board Members Stepped Down Due To Disagreement On Vince McMahon’s Return
McMahon’s return to the Stamford-based promotion prompted two WWE board members to part ways with the company. One of them, Man Jit Singh, was the leading investigator on the Vince McMahon investigation internally. WWE recently confirmed in their new 8-K filing that both Singh and Ignace Lahoud stepped down...
WWE Hires Raine Group To Lead Sale, WWE Issues Press Release
WWE has a new group to lead their sale. It was reported earlier this week that JP Morgan was hired by WWE to lead a sale of the company. But now, WWE has hired Raine Group to lead the sale. This does not mean JP Morgan is out, intact, they’re still hired by WWE and involved with the process. But, Raine Group is the lead. WWE has put out a press release for the news.
