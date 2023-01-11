The kids aren’t agreeing with Vince. Vince McMahon is back with WWE on the board of directors and in a chairman slot. Now, right after announcing his return, Stephanie McMahon, who came into power when he father “retired” originally, stepped down as co-CEO and left the company. Her husband, Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, is still with the company under a creative role. Then, rumors started to circulate about WWE selling the company, which comes after earlier reports that Vince McMahon was looking into selling the company and hired JP Morgan to do so. Today, Axios reports that they were told by sources that Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, had opposed a sale.

2 DAYS AGO