wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lt. Gov. Stratton to speak at Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP MLK event
PULASKI, IL — The Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP branch will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at the St. John Praise and Worship Center. Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will be the special keynote speaker. Tickets are $20 per person...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
wpsdlocal6.com
Emerald Therapy Center opens fourth Paducah location
PADUCAH — The Emerald Therapy Center opened its fourth Paducah location on Friday. Emerald Therapy Center has centers in Mayfield, Murray and Paducah. Its newest Paducah office at 1640 McCracken Blvd. is centered around child and family services and offices for their corporate staff. Last year, Emerald served 55,000...
wpsdlocal6.com
Culinary students serve lunch at McCracken County High School
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Better, healthier food: That was the focus at McCracken County High School, where students in the culinary class served lunch Friday. Students got the chance to practice their cooking skills and build new menu items for their classmates to enjoy. School leaders hope new menu...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Getting help is not a weakness.' South Marshall students win big in statewide mental health awareness contest
BENTON, KY — With middle and high school students all across Kentucky submitting entries to the Reduce Mental Health Stigma Media Contest, a pair of eighth graders from South Marshall Middle School took home one of the three Grand Prize wins. Their message? Anyone can struggle with mental health,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray sixth grade student recognized for Deaf Spelling Bee second place win
MURRAY, KY — A Murray Middle School sixth grade student was recognized during the January Murray Independent School District Board meeting after winning second place at Kentucky's Deaf Spelling Bee. Originally, the spelling bee was cancelled due to COVID, a MISD release says. Upon hearing it was resuming, MMS...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Public Library to launch year-round community collection program
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Library will launch a new community collection program in February: Always Collecting. Throughout the year, the McCracken County Library often serves as a collection point for citizens to drop off donated items, like toiletries, cleaning supplies and pairs of new underwear. Now,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Shy shepard-mix, 'Rosebud' looking for place to bloom
PADUCAH — A sweet, shy Marshall County pup is looking for a forever home — a place where she can bloom. The Humane Society of Marshall County tells Local 6 8-month-old Rosebud is very shy when meeting new people. Once she gets to know you, though, she's extremely...
wpsdlocal6.com
Adding naloxone to your first aid kit can help save lives, local public health officials say
PADUCAH — When putting together a first aid kit, supplies that come to mind may include bandages, antiseptic ointment and pain relievers. But public health officials in west Kentucky are encouraging families and individuals to add something new: naloxone. Naloxone, also known by the brand names Narcan and Kloxxado,...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County sheriff addresses recent school incidents
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White addressed incidents that have taken place in the Lyon County school system recently. White took to social media to address the community with a message he said was for parents and family members of school kids. White praised the "fantastic school district" in Lyon County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Finding solutions to RX addiction
Local hospital working to reduce overdoses linked to addictive prescription medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kentucky places third in the nation for states hit hardest by drug overdose. Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, says prescription drugs play a big part in that statistic.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 13, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
wpsdlocal6.com
Humane Society in "desperate need" of foster homes, following septic issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- The McCracken County Humane Society needs your help. In a social media post, the organization is asking the community for people that can foster animals. After finding issues with their septic system, they are looking to reduce the number of dogs in their care. This is 2-month...
wpsdlocal6.com
Interstate 69 flyover ramp near Calvert City to close Tuesday
PADUCAH — The northbound Interstate 69 flyover ramp at the Interstate 24/I69 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City will close on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The northbound I69 Exit 51 A and B flyover ramp will be closed starting at 8 a.m. until about 8 p.m. for erosion control work near the overpass across the northbound lanes of I69.
wpsdlocal6.com
Domestic violence prevalent in 2022 Paducah Police Department crime report
PADUCAH — Some crimes have dropped while others remain steady. Those are the findings from the 2022 year-end crime report the Paducah Police Department released Friday. Last year, the department investigated six homicides, including three related to domestic violence. In two of the three homicides related to domestic incidents, the victim was male.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Wrapped in love:' Nonprofit aims to comfort local foster kids with blanket drive
Benton, KY — "For children in foster care, life looks a little different than other kids." That's according to Taylor Clayton of StepStone Family and Youth Services. "Through no fault of their own, life has dealt them a different hand — and it’s seldom a fair hand," Clayton explains.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local hospital working to reduce overdoses linked to addictive prescription medications
PADUCAH — Each day, 187 people die from opioid overdoses. In many cases, those medications are prescribed by doctors. Leaders at Baptist Health Paducah are working to reduce overdose deaths in the communities the hospital serves. The battle against addiction to opioids and other narcotics continues daily at Lifeline...
