Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
PRINCETON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects

FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Emerald Therapy Center opens fourth Paducah location

PADUCAH — The Emerald Therapy Center opened its fourth Paducah location on Friday. Emerald Therapy Center has centers in Mayfield, Murray and Paducah. Its newest Paducah office at 1640 McCracken Blvd. is centered around child and family services and offices for their corporate staff. Last year, Emerald served 55,000...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Culinary students serve lunch at McCracken County High School

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Better, healthier food: That was the focus at McCracken County High School, where students in the culinary class served lunch Friday. Students got the chance to practice their cooking skills and build new menu items for their classmates to enjoy. School leaders hope new menu...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray sixth grade student recognized for Deaf Spelling Bee second place win

MURRAY, KY — A Murray Middle School sixth grade student was recognized during the January Murray Independent School District Board meeting after winning second place at Kentucky's Deaf Spelling Bee. Originally, the spelling bee was cancelled due to COVID, a MISD release says. Upon hearing it was resuming, MMS...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Shy shepard-mix, 'Rosebud' looking for place to bloom

PADUCAH — A sweet, shy Marshall County pup is looking for a forever home — a place where she can bloom. The Humane Society of Marshall County tells Local 6 8-month-old Rosebud is very shy when meeting new people. Once she gets to know you, though, she's extremely...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County sheriff addresses recent school incidents

Lyon County Sheriff Brent White addressed incidents that have taken place in the Lyon County school system recently. White took to social media to address the community with a message he said was for parents and family members of school kids. White praised the "fantastic school district" in Lyon County...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Finding solutions to RX addiction

Local hospital working to reduce overdoses linked to addictive prescription medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kentucky places third in the nation for states hit hardest by drug overdose. Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, says prescription drugs play a big part in that statistic.
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 13, 2023

Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Interstate 69 flyover ramp near Calvert City to close Tuesday

PADUCAH — The northbound Interstate 69 flyover ramp at the Interstate 24/I69 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City will close on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The northbound I69 Exit 51 A and B flyover ramp will be closed starting at 8 a.m. until about 8 p.m. for erosion control work near the overpass across the northbound lanes of I69.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Domestic violence prevalent in 2022 Paducah Police Department crime report

PADUCAH — Some crimes have dropped while others remain steady. Those are the findings from the 2022 year-end crime report the Paducah Police Department released Friday. Last year, the department investigated six homicides, including three related to domestic violence. In two of the three homicides related to domestic incidents, the victim was male.
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
DRESDEN, TN

