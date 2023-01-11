ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did 49ers fare against playoff teams in 2022?

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
It’s hard to play better football than the 49ers did down the stretch in 2022. They won their final 10 games, including seven by double digits. Still, their dominance comes with some question marks.

One critique of the 49ers heading into the postseason is that they haven’t been “tested.” Presumably that means they’ve not faced playoff-caliber opponents, since requiring a team to be a Super Bowl contender to be considered a “test” on an NFL schedule would leave perhaps 27 or 28 teams out of that category entirely and render the entire exercise of calling a team untested moot.

So, with that in mind, we went back through the entire 49ers’ 2022 schedule to find out just how well they did when facing teams that made the playoffs this year.

It turns out they got “tested” several times, and overall passed with flying colors:

Week 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Win, 27-7

Recap: Trey Lance got hurt early, but Jimmy Garoppolo came in and 13-of-21 throws for 154 yards and one touchdown to lead the 49ers to an easy victory. Seattle’s lone TD came on a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown.

Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Result: Loss, 44-23

Recap: The 49ers’ defense was on skates all game while the Chiefs stretched them with horizontal runs, and then crushed them with longer throws over the top of a defense cheating up. This was San Francisco’s worst defeat of the year by a wide margin, and also their last loss of the regular season.

Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Result: Win, 22-16

Recap: LA went into the game pretty banged up and without star wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. They also didn’t have defensive end Joey Bosa. San Francisco’s offense stagnated some, but they overcame an early 13-3 deficit to snag a much-needed victory after their Bye week.

Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Win, 33-17

Recap: This was arguably the season’s turning point. Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot in the first quarter, opening the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to step in as the starting QB. Not only have the 49ers not lost a game, but they’re averaging a whopping 33.5 points per game since Purdy stepped in. This was also the beginning of the end of a run for the Dolphins, who entered the game at 8-3 and finished the season 9-8 while just sneaking into the playoffs.

Week 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Win, 35-7

Recap: What a butt kicking.

Week 15 at Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

Result: Win, 21-13

Recap: Purdy passed his first road test despite playing on a short week and playing through an injury that forced him not to throw a football until the morning of the game. A late Seattle touchdown made this one closer than it was, and marked the only offensive TD they posted vs. the 49ers all season.

Totals

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers may not have been “tested” during their 10-game win streak, but they were excellent when facing teams who’ll be playing in mid-January.

In total they were 5-1 against opponents who made the playoffs, and outscored them 161-94. Their plus-67 point differential in six games vs. playoff teams would’ve ranked fourth in the NFC for a whole season behind the 49ers, Eagles and Cowboys.

