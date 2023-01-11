Read full article on original website
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Jeff Beck Death: Johnny Depp Beside Him On Final Moments Before Passing [REPORT]
Last Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Rock legend Jeff Beck passed away after tragically contracting bacterial meningitis. Since then, tributes for the famed guitarist began pouring down on social media. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's Passing....
Jeff Beck's Last Concert Before His Death Revisited: Guitarist Played Chilling Song as Final Tune
Jeff Beck's last concert has been revisited by fans following his death. Before Beck's death, the guitarist collaborated with Johnny Depp on his album, "18." It ultimately became his last album before his passing on Jan. 10. The 13-track album featured two original songs written by Depp and their covers...
Calvin Harris the Reason Why Ellie Goulding Delayed Her Album? Duo Collaborating on NEW Song
Heads up, fans of early 2010s music! Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are teaming up again to give their supporters a big treat for this year; when is it coming out?. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Scottish record producer shared a photo of himself with the "Lights" songstress in the recording studio.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Shakira Unleashes Anger at Ex-Husband Gerard Pique with New Song [Listen]
Shakira isn't one to give up without a fight, and she's proved this to everyone so many times throughout her struggle to keep her marriage afloat. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is back again with a new song dedicated to her ex-husband Gerard Pique, but it's not as subtle as her previous releases; this one is direct to the point.
Ringo Starr 2023 Concerts: Beatles Drummer Finally Back On Tour After Health Issues
Attention, Ringo Starr fans! Your favorite Beatles drummer is going back on tour with his star-studded band. After several of his concerts were postponed last year because of catching a rare strain of the COVID-19 virus, Starr is finally starting the year right with new dates. He had a rebound case of the virus last October 2022, prompting the 82-year-old music icon to cancel a bunch of shows in Canada at the time.
Trace Adkins Now: Age, Net Worth, Singer Faced Death THIS Many Times!
Trace Adkins has been around in the country music industry for decades already, and he had made quite a name for himself as both a singer and someone who's been into one too many accidents. In his recent interview with People magazine, the "You're Gonna Miss This" singer dished out...
BRIT Awards 2023 Nominees Revealed: Host, Venue, Details, More!
The 2023 BRIT Award nominees have finally been announced, and big acts are going to put on quite a show this year!. The most nominated acts this year are Harry Styles and Wet Leg, garnering four nominations each. Meanwhile, The 1975, Stormzy, Cat Burns, and Fred Again earned three each. (via BBC)
Jonas Brothers New Album 2023: Nick Says Sixth Project Already 'Done', Touring is Next!
This is it! Jonas Brother's new album is already on the horizon!. Nick Jonas, 1/3 of the phenomenal Jonas Brothers, has confirmed to The Kelly Clarkson Show that the Jonas Brothers' new album is already done. The announcement came months after the Jonas Brothers' concluded their Las Vegas Residency at...
Jeff Beck Songs: Remembering The Rock Legend's Music Throughout The Years
Jeff Beck is one of the most revered guitarists in the music industry. Establishing himself as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck has inspired many with his skills and music that remains iconic up until now. Rolling Stone described him as one of the most influential lead...
From Weird Al Yankovic to Bo Burnham: Why Music-Comedy Works EVERY TIME!
Music-comedy is an incredibly niche world, but once you are in it, you understand why everyone there is absolutely obsessed. Music has been around forever. Music is the soundtrack that has eternally underscored the ebbs and flows of history. Shakespeare accurately wrote, "If music be the the food of love, play on." For the entire history of the world, music has had a captivating way of touching the soul, gripping the spirit, and artistically ushering people through their day to day lives. While the genres consistently change, music is constant. It reflects and informs each generation as it passes.
Dr Dre Net Worth 2023: Rapper in Talks To Sell Music Catalog for $250M
Aside from being an established rapper, Dr. Dre also has a successful career as a record producer and founder of several companies, including Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. He has not released an album since his 2015 "Compton," but the rapper continues to make a buzz with his former releases.
Miley Cyrus 'Lost & Alone,' Relationship With Billy Ray Worsening But Has A Lifeline Thanks To THIS Celeb
It's 2023 already, but Miley Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray are still not on good terms. She is involved in a family conflict with the rest of her family, especially her mother, Tish Cyrus, and sadly, it appears to be getting worse. Fortunately, the former "Hannah Montana" actress has...
Vince Neil Health Condition: Mötley Crüe Vocalist Pulls Out From RokIsland Festival Due to THIS
Bad news for Motley Crue fans! Vince Neil will not be performing at the highly-anticipated RokIsland Festival after he was diagnosed with a medical condition; how is he doing today?. Taking to the festival's official Facebook account, the musician issued a statement, confirming that he tested positive for COVID-19, forcing...
Journey 50th Anniversary Tour: 2 Band Members Disagree With Gregg Rolie’s Comeback?
Many fans are excited to see Journey perform again this year as they are celebrating their 50th year in the music industry and there are still people talking about who would appear on their scheduled shows which will kick off next month. In recent weeks, Neal Schon hinted about Gregg...
Is Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" About Ex Liam Hemsworth? Here's Why Bruno Mars Leaves Fans Thinking YES!
Miley Cyrus released her new song "Flowers," and the internet is going absolutely wild over the intelligent nuance of the number. Miley Cyrus has been making her mark on the entertainment world for years. The talent has taken great care and tact to separate herself and her work from the child star that she once was. While Hannah Montana will always hold a special place in our hearts, Cyrus is a star of her own right. She has built a discography and impressive music career that stands proudly her own. Flowers is just such a song. It captures the power of the star, motivating all who listen to it. In layman's terms: It ROCKS.
Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: What Was Bachman-Turner Overdrive Member's Cause of Death?
Robbie Bachman, a drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 69. Bachman's brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, confirmed the saddening news on Twitter Thursday. He shared a black-and-white photo of the band alongside a heartfelt caption to pay tribute to his bandmate. "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind...
Jeff Beck, Stevie Wonder's Friendship: Iconic Duo Recorded Different Versions of THIS Smash-Hit Song
Jeff Beck is and will always be remembered as one of the greatest guitarists, and his music will live on forever. A song that should have been included in his discography is a wildly popular and successful Stevie Wonder song, "Superstition." According to reports, apparently, the hit single, included in...
