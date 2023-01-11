Miley Cyrus released her new song "Flowers," and the internet is going absolutely wild over the intelligent nuance of the number. Miley Cyrus has been making her mark on the entertainment world for years. The talent has taken great care and tact to separate herself and her work from the child star that she once was. While Hannah Montana will always hold a special place in our hearts, Cyrus is a star of her own right. She has built a discography and impressive music career that stands proudly her own. Flowers is just such a song. It captures the power of the star, motivating all who listen to it. In layman's terms: It ROCKS.

1 DAY AGO